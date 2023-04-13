Home Business Changzhou Market Supervision and Administration Bureau’s notification on the results of quality supervision and spot checks of automotive gasoline and diesel products in 2023
Changzhou Market Supervision and Administration Bureau’s notification on the results of quality supervision and spot checks of automotive gasoline and diesel products in 2023

Changzhou Market Supervision and Administration Bureau’s notification on the results of quality supervision and spot checks of automotive gasoline and diesel products in 2023

Changzhou Municipal Market Supervision and Administration Bureau’s notification on the results of quality supervision and random inspection of automotive gasoline and diesel products in 2023 (click to download)

From January 2023, the Changzhou Municipal Market Supervision and Administration Bureau shall, in accordance with the “2023 Changzhou Key Supervision Product Catalogue”, in accordance with the “Product Quality Law of the People’s Republic of China“, “Regulations on the Disclosure of Government Information of the People’s Republic of China” and “Temporary Administration of Product Quality Supervision and Spot Checks” “Measures” and other regulations, entrust Changzhou Inspection and Testing Standard Certification Institute to conduct product quality supervision and spot checks on the gasoline and diesel sold at Changzhou gas stations. Spot check 30 batches of gasoline products for vehicles,30 batches were qualified, with a pass rate of 100%. 26 batches were planned to be randomly inspected, 17 batches were actually inspected randomly, and 17 batches were qualified, with a pass rate of 100%.

