On February 11, Changzhou Science and Education City held a promotion meeting of “Building Six New Highlands with High Quality and Enabling the Construction of a New Energy Capital”. Qiao Junjie, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Working Committee of the Science and Education City, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.
It is reported that Changzhou Science and Education City will actively integrate into the construction of the “Two Lakes” innovation zone. While creating “six new highlands”, it will fully implement the “five major projects” to make the city a city with a GDP trillion and build a new energy capital. Provide higher-level education, technology, and talent support.
The “five major projects” are the “quality improvement project” of higher vocational education, the “doubling project” of scientific and technological innovation, the “upgrading project” of industrial cultivation, the “coordinated development and safety project”, and the “improvement project” of work style. Among them, the “Quality Improvement Project” will support Changzhou Information Vocational and Technical College and Changzhou Mechanical and Electrical Vocational and Technical College to try out vocational undergraduate universities or undergraduate majors, fully support Changzhou University in striving to be approved for a new doctoral program, and cooperate with universities in the park to develop industries that urgently need jobs And formulate occupational standards, and complete various practical trainings for 45,000 person-times throughout the year; the “multiplication project” will build a high-level Longcheng laboratory, fully stimulate the vitality of public platforms, strive to introduce more than 3 public new R&D platforms, and comprehensively improve talent recruitment Introduce intelligence and actual results, and introduce about 3,000 talents of various types from home and abroad throughout the year.
