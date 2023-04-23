Changzhou’s loan balance exceeded 1.5 trillion yuan for the first time. The balance of manufacturing loans was 244.382 billion yuan, an increase of 24.03% year-on-year. The city’s corporate loan interest rate hit a record low

Changzhou All Media News (Xu Yanglong Tengyun) The reporter recently learned from the Changzhou City Center Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China that the city’s financial system has taken the attitude of “sprinting at the beginning” to push the city’s total loan amount to a new level in the first quarter, and to provide support for the city’s economic operation. Take the lead in providing strong financial support for the overall improvement.

In terms of the total amount, the city’s various loan balances exceeded 1.5 trillion yuan. The Changzhou Central Branch of the People’s Bank of China jointly issued ten financial measures to support the overall improvement of economic operation, organized special meetings, flexibly used a variety of monetary policy tools, and lowered the deposit reserve ratio to release long-term funds of 923 million yuan. Discounted at 9.578 billion yuan, guiding financial institutions to move forward. By the end of March, the balance of local and foreign currency loans in the city was 1,506.905 billion yuan, exceeding 1.5 trillion yuan for the first time, an increase of 19.38% year-on-year, and the growth rate ranked second in the province, 3.57 percentage points and 4.1 percentage points higher than the provincial average and southern Jiangsu average respectively ; An increase of 122.488 billion yuan over the beginning of the year, an increase of 39.416 billion yuan over the same period last year.

In terms of structure, it is “precise and powerful”, increasing support for key areas and weak links. In the field of inclusive benefits, at the end of March, the city’s inclusive small and micro businesses and agriculture-related balances were 201.163 billion yuan and 247.091 billion yuan respectively, a year-on-year increase of 37.26% and 30.27% respectively, maintaining a high growth rate. In the first quarter, 1,718 first-time loan households were expanded . In the field of manufacturing, at the end of March, the city’s manufacturing loan balance was 244.382 billion yuan, an increase of 24.03% year-on-year; in the first quarter, it increased by 26.943 billion yuan, an increase of 6.178 billion yuan.

In terms of cost, “reducing interest rates and making profits”, the city’s corporate loan interest rates hit a record low. The Changzhou Central Branch of the People’s Bank of China actively played the guiding role of monetary policy tool incentive funds, and issued a total of 459 million yuan of incentive funds for inclusive small and micro loan support tools; organized financial institutions to provide phased reductions and exemptions of 132 million yuan in loan interest to inclusive small and micro market entities. In March, the weighted average interest rate of corporate loans in the city dropped to 3.87%, lower than 4% for the first time, a year-on-year decrease of 0.48 percentage points, and the interest rate level ranked third in the province (from low to high).