A few days ago, “National Juice” Huiyuan announced its sales performance from January to July 2022. Even if it was affected by the epidemic, it still achieved a gratifying result of a year-on-year increase of 5.1%. This is also the first time Huiyuan Juice has disclosed its sales performance since its reorganization plan was approved.





Channel: Online e-commerce surged by 114.1%

In terms of channels, even if the whole society continues to be affected by unfavorable factors such as the new crown epidemic, Huiyuan Juice’s performance is still remarkable. Especially in the online e-commerce channel, Huiyuan Juice “unlocks” the traffic password. From January to July this year, its online e-commerce channel achieved an astonishing rapid growth, with a year-on-year growth rate of 114.1%. In the relatively sluggish offline catering channels, Huiyuan Juice still achieved an impressive 2.0% year-on-year growth in customized channels, which is not easy.

In terms of regional markets, Huiyuan Juice continued its strong position in the northern market for a long time, and on this basis, actively expanded the southern (Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangdong, Hunan, Jiangxi, Guangxi) and East China (Jiangsu, Anhui) markets. The sales performance of major markets all achieved double-digit growth, of which the southern market increased by 27.5% year-on-year, and the east China market increased by 15.4% year-on-year.

product:Seabuckthorn category increased by 53.8%

In terms of products, thanks to the precise positioning of “young and healthy” products of Huiyuan juice in recent years, and the continuous optimization of product structure to continuously meet the needs of consumers, pure juice products have increased by 27% year-on-year, among which prune juice and sea buckthorn products have increased. Fastest, sea buckthorn products increased by 53.8% year-on-year, and prune juice increased by about 16.6% compared with last year. In addition, the sales of pure juice in all regions of the country increased at different rates compared with the same period, and the regions with good growth momentum reached more than 60%. The mid-low fruit juice products in the southern and southwestern markets increased by more than 10% year-on-year, and the sales performance of low-fruit juice products in the northern market also increased by more than 5% compared with the same period.





It is worth mentioning that Huiyuan Juice’s new product, “True Friend” fruit juice ice, has won the favor of consumers with its rich taste, unique packaging and excellent taste. Only 20 days after its launch, 520,000 boxes have been sold well, with a turnover of 5.2 million, a rapid jump. For the highly sought after “summer heat relief god product”. It has become one of Huiyuan’s innovative product structure and one of the seasonal hot new products launched according to different seasons.





The future: product marketing in full force

In terms of planning for the second half of the year, the relevant person in charge of Huiyuan Juice said that it will continue to innovate, optimize product structure, and enhance marketing and operation capabilities. It will usher in the return of the first NFC prune juice in China, and will continue to develop and produce new products according to consumer needs, and continue to deepen the brand concept of “young and healthy”.

At the same time, Huiyuan Juice will always pay attention to the feedback of consumers on new social media such as Xiaohongshu, adjust products and strategies in a timely manner, and take the initiative to develop new products and enrich products while promoting marketing innovation. matrix. Continue to lead consumers in the new era to embrace digital lifestyles and reshape consumption scenarios and retail channels.

With the gradual improvement of the epidemic situation and the arrival of peak sales seasons such as the Mid-Autumn Festival, Double Eleven, and Spring Festival, it is believed that Huiyuan Juice will achieve even more impressive sales performance in the second half of the year.



