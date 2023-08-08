Home » Chaos in the heating law ensures a drop in demand
Chaos in the heating law ensures a drop in demand

“The political discussion narrows down to heating technology. The topic of thermal insulation has moved from the focus of many property owners – this is reflected in the market,” said Hans-Joachim Riechers, General Manager of the Association for Insulation Systems, Plaster and Mortar (VDPM) to the media group. Because a new heating system, better insulation and the use of renewable energies cost a lot of money.

According to a decision by the EU Parliament, by 2030 all residential buildings in the EU should at least meet the criteria of class E. From 2033, residential buildings should achieve energy efficiency class D on average. This means that owners would have to retrofit now, but there are no clear rules yet. Construction Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) is currently excluding an obligation to insulate. But the requirements are getting stricter. Better insulation means lower heat output. A heat pump would therefore require less electricity. But here, too, the delay in the Heating Act is causing uncertainty. It is still unclear what funding there will be.

