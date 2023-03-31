From tomorrow 1 April, the protected energy market for micro-enterprises and condominiums will end. This is recalled by Codacons, which explains how the mandatory passage to the free market will affect those companies that have a turnover of less than 2 million euros, have fewer 10 employees and supply contracts with less than 15 kW of available power, while for condominiums elevators will be involved , electric gates, lighting of stairs, gardens, cellars and other common areas.

The risk is that new stings on costs will arrive. In particular, the focus is on families living in condominiums. What will happen now and what are the consequences on bills? The analysis comes from Codacons: «Micro-enterprises and condominiums that have not already completed the transition to the free market will not suffer any interruption of electricity supplies – specifies Codacons – Whoever is still on the protected market as of 1 April will automatically switch to the ” Gradual protection service” provided by selected operators through auctions on a territorial basis, and will be able to enjoy these conditions until 31 March 2027. The contractual conditions of the gradual protection service are the same as for the already existing Placet offers. The portion of expenditure relating to energy will be based on the final values ​​of the PUN (the reference price of electricity in Italy purchased on the power exchange) and will include fees to cover other procurement and marketing costs».

A change which, Codacons warns, could lead to higher bills especially for medium and large condominiums, i.e. those where energy consumption is higher, considering that only the use of lifts has a 20% impact on the budgets condominiums. “For this reason, it is advisable for administrators who have not yet identified a supplier on the free market to compare all offers as soon as possible, in order to find the one that guarantees the highest savings on energy costs” advises the consumer association.