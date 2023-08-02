Chaos taxi, the Antitrust starts the verification. Government looking for solutions

The Antitrust has launched a verification activity in the taxi sector on the basis of critical issues which are found in various Italian cities such as Rome, Milan and Naples and which create heavy disruptions for users: think, for example, of the very long films waiting timethe use of the taximeter, the acceptance of electronic payments and the correct functionality of the Pos.

In parallel, the government he assured that, in the coming days, will address the problem of the Taxi service “with a solution based on efficiency and transparency towards the citizen, fairness for taxi drivers and respect for the rules of the market”. The Special Antitrust Unit of the Guardia di Finanza – explains a note from the AGCM – addressed numerous requests for information to the main radio taxi companies active in these municipalities. Furthermore, the Authority has formulated requests for information directly to the Municipalities of Rome, Milan and Naples and to the pmain platforms for booking taxis.

The competition

From a competition point of viewthe goal is to shed light on the “limited number” licensing system which, in this sector, hinders the correct unfolding of competitive dynamics and the production of the consequent benefits in terms of satisfaction of demand and quality of service.

In this regard, information was requested on the number of cars on duty by shift, on number of trips made per vehicle, on absences, on waiting timeon unanswered requestsand also on the data sent to the municipal administrations or requested by them to fulfill the obligations to verify the quality of the service rendered.

From the point of view of consumer protectionthe purpose is instead to deepen the role of cooperatives and radio taxi companies in guaranteeing correct methods of delivery of the service. Information was therefore requested aimed at ascertaining how, concretely, the cooperatives verify the diligent provision of the service to users by the participating taxi drivers, such as the indications provided for in the respective statutes with reference to the use of the taximeter, the correct functionality of the POS and the acceptance of electronic payments, the respect of shifts, the monitoring activity and the verification interventions carried out by the cooperatives themselves. Based on the information collected, the authority – concludes the note – will evaluate any initiatives to protect the market and consumers. (Ticker)