Home Business Chaoyang District launches digital renminbi pilots in all regions and scenarios
Business

Chaoyang District launches digital renminbi pilots in all regions and scenarios

by admin
Chaoyang District launches digital renminbi pilots in all regions and scenarios

Original title: Chaoyang District conducts digital renminbi pilots in all areas and scenes

News from this newspaper (Reporter Chen Qiang) Yesterday, the Digital Economy Development Conference of the Service Trade Fair was held at the National Convention Center. As the core area of ​​the capital’s digital economy, Chaoyang District signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Digital Currency Research Institute of the People’s Bank of China. The two parties will promote the pilot project of digital renminbi in Chaoyang District, and carry out related work in key areas such as public utilities, government services, and salary payment.

Chaoyang District and the Digital Currency Research Institute of the People’s Bank of China will continue to explore digital RMB application models and functional innovations. Based on the characteristics of digital renminbi smart contracts, innovative applications in prepaid fund management, supply chain finance and other fields will jointly build and improve the digital renminbi ecosystem. Combined with the industrial advantages of Chaoyang District, it will provide convenient fund management, salary payment, purchase, sales and storage services for small, medium and micro enterprises, and explore innovative applications of digital renminbi in the fields of digital identity, digital consumption, and digital trade.

To help Beijing build a global digital economy benchmark city, Chaoyang District will continue to improve the layout of 5G, satellite Internet and other facilities, promote the construction of Beijing’s digital economic computing power center, accelerate the implementation of the Internet of Things, and create a computing power foundation that is autonomous and controllable and serves the development of the digital economy facilities and an open source open platform. Accelerate the opening and construction of scenarios in smart cities, government services, financial services and other fields, actively cultivate new formats and new models, and continue to stimulate the potential of digital consumption.

See also  D-Orbit stops the listing on the Nasdaq

(Editor-in-charge: Bao Congying, Gao Xing)

Share for more people to see

You may also like

The 20 million funds for amusement parks have...

Global Coffee Pod Racks Market Industry Growth, Size,...

Hebei accelerates the deep integration of technology and...

2022 Service Trade Fair Observation: ESG has become...

Apple iPhone 12 mini re-lists in overseas refurbishment...

Bamboo products have good energy saving and carbon...

Source says Pixel 7 assembly will be moved...

Jintan Branch of China (Changzhou) Intellectual Property Protection...

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4/Flip4 got off to a...

Service Trade Views | Jiang Bo, Head of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy