Original title: Chaoyang District conducts digital renminbi pilots in all areas and scenes

News from this newspaper (Reporter Chen Qiang) Yesterday, the Digital Economy Development Conference of the Service Trade Fair was held at the National Convention Center. As the core area of ​​the capital’s digital economy, Chaoyang District signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Digital Currency Research Institute of the People’s Bank of China. The two parties will promote the pilot project of digital renminbi in Chaoyang District, and carry out related work in key areas such as public utilities, government services, and salary payment.

Chaoyang District and the Digital Currency Research Institute of the People’s Bank of China will continue to explore digital RMB application models and functional innovations. Based on the characteristics of digital renminbi smart contracts, innovative applications in prepaid fund management, supply chain finance and other fields will jointly build and improve the digital renminbi ecosystem. Combined with the industrial advantages of Chaoyang District, it will provide convenient fund management, salary payment, purchase, sales and storage services for small, medium and micro enterprises, and explore innovative applications of digital renminbi in the fields of digital identity, digital consumption, and digital trade.

To help Beijing build a global digital economy benchmark city, Chaoyang District will continue to improve the layout of 5G, satellite Internet and other facilities, promote the construction of Beijing’s digital economic computing power center, accelerate the implementation of the Internet of Things, and create a computing power foundation that is autonomous and controllable and serves the development of the digital economy facilities and an open source open platform. Accelerate the opening and construction of scenarios in smart cities, government services, financial services and other fields, actively cultivate new formats and new models, and continue to stimulate the potential of digital consumption.

(Editor-in-charge: Bao Congying, Gao Xing)

