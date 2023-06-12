Character｜ A young man who eats a blind box of leftovers

In the era when everything can be a blind box, “leftovers” have become the new favorite in the blind box world.

Put the unsold meals of the day into the packaging bag, and a blind box of leftovers is easily born. This new type of catering model originated abroad, and its original intention is to solve the social problem of “waste and hunger coexist”. It is different from toys. Blind boxes can command high prices, and leftover blind boxes are always cheaper and more popular.

In a sense, the emergence of leftover blind boxes is a footnote in this era of oversupply. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, in April 2023, the total retail sales of consumer goods decreased month-on-month, and the catering revenue of units above the designated size decreased by 6.13%. When there is an excess of production and consumption fails to keep up, the remaining food will try to find a way out.

In the process of pursuing low-cost food, some people get food and clothing, some get surprises, and some people re-understand living.

food and clothing

In the third month of unemployment, 27-year-old Sun Yuan’s life is filled with tobacco and insomnia, and he doesn’t care about three meals a day. Thinking of this, he stuffed a discounted bento into the microwave oven, and he repeated this action for half a month.

In February this year, he resigned from an MCN agency in Beijing. In the past year, he worked as a video director, “to put it bluntly, it is to help small Internet celebrities shoot short videos.” But the work was too tiring, and I often stayed up until two or three o’clock. The company canceled the year-end bonus, and I resigned when I came back after the Chinese New Year. On the afternoon after finishing the formalities, he ordered four takeaways in one go.

At that time, he still had expectations about what to eat. On the day of his resignation, he ordered a whole order of fish in Guizhou sour soup, a large bag of crispy crisps, and even craft beer from two different shops. When he got home, the table was full of takeaways, and he stuffed the food one bite after another—as if he wanted to remember this day with his stomach. After eating, I threw my phone away, fell on the bed, and fell asleep.

So, when did you stop enjoying food?

Sun Yuan remembers that in the first month after he left his job, he ate and slept, slept and ate. In the second month, when the weather is warmer, he goes out occasionally. In the third month, the situation changed. He gained more than 20 pounds. After he began to think about finding a job, his desire to eat suddenly dropped. “I never ordered takeaway from a restaurant again.”

The “Blind Box of Leftovers” broke into his life at this time.

Blind boxes of leftovers usually refer to businesses selling impending food or unsold inventory on the day in blind boxes at a discount in order to reduce waste. For example, if you search for “leftovers blind box” on social platforms, thousands of notes will appear. Bread, milk tea, dumplings, and light food can all be packed into blind boxes. As a new way of life that has just emerged, there are many reasons for buying leftover blind boxes. Some people want to save money and protect the environment, some want to check in for early adopters, and some people really rely on leftover blind boxes to spend a period of time when they are not well-off.

At the beginning, Sun Yuan just felt novelty. On a platform, he bought a small blind box of steamed stuffed buns for 7.9 yuan. In the end, he was offered two meat pies, one vegetable cake and three noodle cakes, enough for him to eat. two days. Later, he spent 11.9 yuan to buy a large blind box of steamed buns. This time, the food was more abundant. In addition to the above, there were also fried eggs and steamed stuffed buns.

This surprised Sun Yuan, after all, in Beijing, 11.9 yuan may be just enough to buy a bowl of noodles.

In a sense, the leftover blind box allows him to improve his life occasionally without a source of income. For example, once, he spent 39.9 yuan to buy a sushi blind box from a Japanese food store. He bought two boxes of tuna sushi with an original price of more than 30 yuan, plus three or four boxes of side dishes.

However, in order to get the blind box of leftovers, he set off at 7 pm and took the bus for nearly two hours during the rush hour to get it. He remembered the scene of taking out the blind box. The waiter in the store took out the sushi from the display cabinet, packed it in a takeaway bag, and handed it to him with both hands.

After trying all kinds of blind boxes on the mini program, Sun Yuan’s purchasing field has expanded to convenience stores and fresh food supermarkets.

Time is the enemy of freshness. This is especially true for these places. For example, Hema Daily Fresh, although the vegetables can still be eaten the next day, they cannot be considered as “Daily Fresh”, and the price will drop accordingly. This is especially true for the cooked food sold on the same day. Usually, eight or nine o’clock in the evening is the dividing line. After that, they will all become “leftovers” and become the prey of people like Sun Yuan.



After nine o’clock in the evening, Hema’s light food area is empty

In terms of patience, Sun Yuan is a qualified hunter. For example, when buying Hema’s Guoqie, he will not sell it when he buys one and gets one free. He will wait patiently until after 9:30, when the salesperson shouts “buy one, get two free”. It’s also good to buy cooked food, which is usually half price when sold as leftovers, and you can eat it for two or three days in the refrigerator when you go home. In Bianlifeng, after eight or nine o’clock, there are red labels in front of you. In addition to rice balls and bento boxes, there are also cheap milk and meat skewers with steamed buns for one or two yuan.

In this way, food for three or four days can be bought for less than 50 yuan, but Sun Yuan didn’t feel any joy from it. The bought food will be stuffed into the refrigerator, and his three meals are also very irregular. Whenever hunger or anxiety strikes, he will take out a package of food and throw it into the microwave.

In the end, he was just doing it for food and clothing.



Sun Yuan buys leftovers from Convenience Bee Blind Box Source Respondents

another life

The relationship between people and food often reflects different living conditions.

There are also young people who are happy to buy blind boxes of leftovers. For example, Zhang Qian, who lives in Chengdu, is very happy every time she buys a blind box of leftovers, because it just fits her consumption philosophy-practical, affordable, and environmentally friendly.

Zhang Qian’s family has the habit of eating bread for breakfast. In the morning, they place an order on the leftover blind box platform, and in the evening they can bring back a large bag of bread at a price of about 30% off. Son will be excited to open the bag and pick ahead for the next day’s breakfast.

Another time, she thought “if only I could make strawberry bread”. As a result, when I opened the bag, there was actually strawberry bread lying in it. “That feeling is double the happiness that money can’t buy.”

In foreign countries where leftover blind boxes are more popular, people are participating in the “box grabbing war” every day. The main buyer group among them is Chinese students studying abroad.

Four years ago, Li Wei went to the UK to study for an undergraduate degree, which cost his family hundreds of thousands a year. She eats sparingly, often filling her lunches with oat milk and butter biscuits. She has also been greedy for sushi restaurants on the streets of the UK, but a box of mini kimchi sushi costs 6 pounds. She loves money and is reluctant to buy it. In the first year after arriving in the UK, she lost more than 20 catties.

But soon, she discovered that there are blind boxes of leftovers in the UK.

In contrast, domestic leftover blind boxes are only in their infancy in terms of choice and popularity. On the platform, according to the strategy, she chose a chain French coffee shop, only 800 meters away from the apartment, where the blind lunch box was only 4 pounds.

It was the first time she went out to buy food after she had only been commuting between school and apartment for a long time.

At first, she still harbored a sense of shame, worried that she would be treated coldly by the shop assistants when she bought leftovers. But the young clerk wearing oval earrings just politely asked her to sit down first, and waited for the regular-priced customers to check out. After a while, he came over with a smile and asked her what she wanted to eat. Under Li Wei’s puzzled gaze, another middle-aged clerk beckoned her to come to the display cabinet, “You can choose the rest of the hot food, and you can choose 12 pounds.”

Li Wei was embarrassed to choose for too long, so she just randomly picked up a vegetable soup, a chicken roll, and a box of baked cauliflower with cheese. When she returned to the apartment, she had a hot lunch for the first time in a long time. “.

Later, when she ate a lot, she lost the sense of shame she had before, and it even became a way of life for her. “Indulging” in leftover blind boxes for two consecutive years has made Li Wei a “good food grabber”. Every time he wants to grab a hot meal first, he can go shopping and choose the £10 milk tea or the £15 French dessert that he would not want to buy. Now they are All for only £3, and it’s a double serving.



Respondents from the source of the blind box of leftovers purchased by Li Wei

In the UK, there are quite a few restaurants that have joined the Leftovers Blind Box Program, so there is also a price-performance ratio between blind boxes. In order to buy a better blind box, she will also screen according to the score. Once, she snatched a blind box of leftovers from the “Salmon Sashimi Platter”, and she ate very happily that day.

But eating blind boxes of leftovers also has unpleasant experiences.

Lan Qianqian, who is studying in Canada, heard from a friend that in supermarkets, as long as the food is returned by customers, even if it is not opened, it must be thrown away. “This is really too wasteful.” So, she went to the local high-end organic food supermarket to buy a blind box, but after receiving the thick paper bag from the clerk, there were actually two health magazines in the blind box to make up for it.

She felt cheated.

After being hit, she went to the fried chicken shop to buy blind boxes of leftovers. In the blind box, there are only three pieces of greasy fried chicken, a few potato chips, and a few bottles of drinks that have been opened. Later, she never bought blind boxes of leftovers.

resist

But for Sun Yuan, who has been unemployed for three months, saving money is not the main reason for buying blind boxes of leftovers.

He repeatedly emphasized that although he has been unemployed for 4 months, he is not “out of ammunition and food”. His savings and occasional private work allow him to cope with life for the time being. Blind boxes of leftovers are bought more because, “Sometimes I doubt whether food is really a necessity of life.”

Downstairs of the apartment where Sun Yuan lives, there are Northeast restaurants, barbecue and Malatang restaurants. When he first moved here, he didn’t understand why Baiziwan, which is famous for its crowds of Internet celebrities and celebrities, has such a “down-to-earth” food choice. It is only 5 kilometers away from the exquisite and prosperous China World Trade Center, but it perfectly presents another side of the city—— There are dazzling store lights, street food stalls, and noisy diners sitting on the street.

Six months after moving, Sun Yuan from Yangzhou gradually adapted to Baiziwan’s food system. The repetitive and tedious work in the office made him crave the stimulation of heavy oil, salt and alcohol. Last winter, his most frequent job was to watch short videos, “Look at what kind of jokes are popular on the Internet, change the scene, and reproduce them for our company’s Internet celebrities”, which made him unable to eat light food, and he was also addicted to drinking water every night. The next bottle of cold beer “seems to be able to wash away the nausea at work.”

This is already the fifth job he has changed after graduation. He has experienced several different industries such as advertising, education and training, and Internet celebrity economy. Before leaving the job, the leader reminded him that “it’s hard to find a job now”, and he said “I’ve already considered it”. He was tired of doing the work of staring at traffic data and copying popular jokes every day.

Now, in the third month of resignation, the exhaustion has disappeared and the anxiety has risen.

Emotions feed back into his life, and his desire for food has decreased. Sometimes he goes out to eat with friends, “and he can’t taste any special delicacy”, and he doesn’t want to communicate with others. The shared kitchen was too messy, so he bought a microwave oven separately to heat the “blind boxes of leftovers” bought from various places.

That month, he had two mouth ulcers. He relied on the leftover blind box to survive, but obviously, the leftover blind box did not give him what he needed above survival.

At the same time, eating blind boxes of leftovers as an option will also encounter some prejudice.

Even now, in order to save money and buy blind boxes of leftovers, Li Wei no longer feels ashamed at all. Her family and friends were shocked and found it “incomprehensible” when she spoke about her leftover blind box.

I heard that after she bought blind boxes of leftovers, close friends would ask her cryptically, “Are you facing financial difficulties?” Grandma even called her parents to blame her for not giving her more living expenses.

In fact, choosing to eat the blind box of leftovers stemmed from her sense of guilt.

Before the age of 17, Li Wei lived a life without worrying about food and clothing. He often spent hundreds of yuan on dinners and bought clothes, shoes, and bags every month. The change happened after she transferred to study abroad, and the family had to pay extra high tuition fees and rent for her. In the UK, every extra penny she spends makes her feel guilty.

Relying on blind boxes of leftovers and other means, after a year, she spent less than 300,000 yuan on tuition, rent and living expenses, while the average expenditure of her friends was around 600,000 yuan.



Source Vision China

the train always moves forward

Recently, after Sun Yuan spent a period of time eating blind boxes of leftovers, he also figured it out and decided to leave Beijing at the end of summer.

When his parents heard that he was not in good condition, they supported him to go home for a while, “In the eyes of the older generation, eating well is a big deal. I heard that I can’t eat, looking for a job, getting married, and having children. What do they say? No more reminders.” Now the only thing holding Sun Yuan back is the house, and the lease term is still three months away. If he leaves early, he will have to lose more than 3,000 yuan in deposit for nothing.

He wanted to take advantage of this time to take on more short-term labor for planning and editing, so as to save some money for rest. Although I still can’t figure out the direction of the future, but I can stop for a short time, and life suddenly becomes easier. “The countdown every day, the alarm clock reminding me to find a job, finally disappeared.”

He could feel that his body was recovering unobstructed little by little, as if the stones that were pressed everywhere were rolling down one by one. Appetite is also slowly returning. Sun Yuan is no longer obsessed with leftover blind boxes, and sometimes takes the initiative to have dinner with friends, “I want to check in all the restaurants I want to eat before leaving.”

The trend of short video changes so fast that he felt that it was wise for him to leave, because this industry needs people who will never tire and run forward. For example, he heard from his former colleague that some time ago, the videos imitating greasy men were the most popular, but this kind of Internet celebrity is not easy to monetize, so now that the limelight has passed, he can only think of a new account personality.

He just smiled helplessly.

Sometimes at night, Sun Yuan would still walk into the convenience store subconsciously, and couldn’t help but buy discounted rice balls. The blind box of leftovers accompanied him through a difficult time. He was like a squirrel who just went through a winter and couldn’t get over it. The habit of hoarding food.

Some people still adhere to this habit, and even rely on it.

Compared with when she first arrived in the UK, she had to rely on supermarket products to save money. Li Wei now feels that the existence of blind boxes for leftovers is a kind of happiness for her.

Buying blind boxes of leftovers has even become a way of spiritual entertainment for her. She judges her daily fortune based on the contents of the blind boxes, and tries to collect all the boutique cakes from the patisserie. Looking at the window and making a wish, if you just get the one you want to eat, you will be super happy.”

Only when she occasionally gets a scholarship, can she have the confidence to buy fruits that are not discounted. On her birthday, she would buy two extra blind boxes of leftovers for herself to celebrate. This means that saving money not only relieves guilt, but sometimes gives Li Wei a sense of accomplishment in taking control of his life.

The same goes for Sun Yuan who has no job. He has experienced and got used to the kind of life corresponding to the blind box of leftovers, but in the end he can only look forward.

There is a section of railway track under the apartment where he lives. After summer comes, he often comes to the track in the evening to watch the green leather train whizzing by. The rumbling sound overwhelmed the troubled noises in his head.

“No matter what, the train will always move forward,” he said.



Respondents from the photo source downstairs of Sun Yuan’s house

(The interviewees in this article are all pseudonyms.)