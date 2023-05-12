Charging columns increasingly in demand in accommodation facilities

Listen to the audio version of the article

«An epochal change is underway that is drastically changing not only travel habits, but also those more closely linked to tourism. Today, making available to guests a charging point for their electric vehicle represents a differentiating factor that can affect the choice of tourist destination and have a heavy impact on the success of a given accommodation facility. However, it is important to bear in mind that in the short term what many still consider an option today will become an indispensable factor such as Wi-Fi or air conditioning». To tell it is Alessandro Vigilanti, co-founder and CEO of Gasgas, a company that owns a vast network of charging stations throughout Italy and specializes in the installation and management of charging points (PDR).

In March 2023, registrations of full electric cars in Italy increased by 81.96% compared to 2022, setting an all-time record. Charging infrastructures are also on the increase, with a new record of installed charging points, which now have a rate of over 300 per week and a national total that flies over 41,000, according to E-Motus surveys.

«The idea of ​​installing charging stations in our facilities was born from an ever-increasing request from our guests who chose the electric car for their journeys», explains Alberto Fiammengo, Key Account Sales Manager of Lampo Group , a company that manages various tourist facilities in seaside resorts in the Veneto region, from Jesolo to Bibione, via Caorle.

With an increasing number of e-drivers, it is natural that more and more customers request a recharge service during their stay. Furthermore, installing recharge points helps to enhance the image of the structure by showing a concrete commitment towards environmental sustainability, making the reduction of CO2 emissions.