The Global Summit of IBTTA (International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association), the World Association of Toll Dealers, took place in Dublin, with around 250 members representing 20 countries and 6 continents.

In the first panel, dedicated to sustainability, the focus was placed on the impacts of road transport of passengers and goods which, globally, represent 74.5% of carbon emissions according to the International Energy Agency. Road transport, despite being one of the first producers of greenhouse gases, has also proved to be an indispensable part of the global supply chain, especially during the Covid-19 crisis and is also indispensable as it connects citizens every day to the their work as well as being critical to health care and education.

Climate policy is at the center of the European and global agenda today more than ever through the European Green Deal, the EU Fit for 55 legislative packages, the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development. These objectives can only be achieved thanks to new technologies tested globally, one of which, among the most promising, is proving to be dynamic induction electric charging, or DWPT, tested today in Italy by A35 Brebemi and important international partners.

The president of A35 Brebemi, Francesco Bettoni, spoke about it in particular as the first speaker of the “Sustainability Pillar 1: Climate & the Environment” panel. The Italian pilot project “Arena del Futuro”, coordinated by A35 Brebemi and Aleatica, is the one at the most advanced stage of experimentation and sees the cooperation of realities that are points of reference in each sector of competence. This technology allows electric vehicles to recharge by traveling on dedicated lanes, thanks to an innovative system of loops positioned under the asphalt that directly transfer the necessary energy to the vehicles.

This “zero emissions” mobility system includes different elements studied by the industrial excellences involved to interact with each other in order to provide an immediate solution for decarbonisation to the transport sector.