BBy 2030, car traffic in Europe should produce 55 percent less CO₂ than in 1990. 30 million electric cars should already be on the road in Europe, which politicians want to run on electricity from renewable energies. By 2025 there will be one million charging stations across the continent, and by 2050 there will be three million.

Only: The reality in Europe is not keeping pace with the ambitious plans. This is shown by an exclusive evaluation by WELT based on current figures from the European Commission’s European Observatory for Alternative Fuels.