Home Business Charging station reality: Europe’s electric desert – WELT
Business

Charging station reality: Europe’s electric desert – WELT

by admin
Charging station reality: Europe’s electric desert – WELT

BBy 2030, car traffic in Europe should produce 55 percent less CO₂ than in 1990. 30 million electric cars should already be on the road in Europe, which politicians want to run on electricity from renewable energies. By 2025 there will be one million charging stations across the continent, and by 2050 there will be three million.

Only: The reality in Europe is not keeping pace with the ambitious plans. This is shown by an exclusive evaluation by WELT based on current figures from the European Commission’s European Observatory for Alternative Fuels.

See also  The third anniversary of the Great Wall Pao brand strategy 2.0 release

You may also like

De Benedetti show attacks Meloni but he destroyed...

Cheap e-cars 2023: The 4 leasing deals you...

Cashiers, travel agents and insurers: here are the...

Everything on stocks: Hypoport, Vonovia, Morphosys – the...

Cashiers, travel agents and insurers: here are the...

Huawei MatePad 11-inch 2023 model goes on sale...

London in the transpacific treaty, what the Ftse100...

Politics – Federal government misses health protection targets

Campania, Schlein Commissioner De Luca. Susanna Camusso Commissioner...

Hohhot’s domestic and foreign listed companies topped the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy