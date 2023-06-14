Home » Charlie Hebdo, slap to the Cav: “The godfather Silvio is dead and we will not miss him”
Charlie Hebdo, slap to the Cav: “The godfather Silvio is dead and we will not miss him”

Charlie Hebdo cartoon of Berlusconi

Charlie Hebdo, the harsh cartoon against Silvio Berlusconi

The news of Silvio’s death Berlusconi has been around the world. After the reactions of the heads of state comes the position taken by the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, the cartoon that he dedicates to the former prime minister on the cover of the latest issue is very harsh and makes no concessions. A full-page color drawing entitled “The Berlusconi’s will“.

On the cover of the weekly you can see the head of the former prime minister from which they emerge three wormsin the guise of Viktor Orbánthe Italian premier Giorgia Melons and French right-wing leader Marine The pen. Berlusconi smiles and, in case the cartoon wasn’t already clear enough, he exclaims: “I bequeath to Europe all my worms of extreme right“.

