Charlie Munger: “It’s harder to get rich than it used to be”

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger.

Scott Morgan/Reuters

Charlie Munger says it’s harder for young people to get rich today than it used to be.

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man blamed tougher competition in his final keynote on Zoomtopia.

Munger cited real estate prices, portfolio returns, taxes, regulations and valuations as challenges.

Charlie Munger has bad news for young people who dream of becoming rich.

“It’s getting harder for today’s generation to get rich because there’s more competition,” said Warren Buffett’s business partner and 99-year-old vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway this month at Zoomtopia, as if from one Blog post on the Zoom website.

However, Munger noted that a long journey also has its positive side and advised people to adopt the same habits that helped him succeed.

“It took a long time to move forward,” he said. “Looking back, I’m glad it took so long because it was interesting. You have to keep getting better, otherwise you lose. Try harder, work harder and you will do better,” Munger added, suggesting that people should spend less than they earn and invest their savings.

His final keynote at the Zoom annual conference was not streamed online. insider spoke to six peoplewho attended the event, and learned that Munger ranted about cryptocurrencies, warned that the artificial intelligence hype might be overblown, and talked about poker, donuts, and being with family.

Charlie Munger: Greater government hostility to business

The legendary investor has said before that moving forward is harder than it was in the past.

“It will be much more difficult for the group that is graduating now,” he said at the company’s shareholders meeting Daily Journal in the past Year. “It will be much more difficult for them to get rich and stay rich than it was for my generation.”

Munger pointed to the much higher cost of buying a home in a nice area of ​​a city like Los Angeles and the likelihood that a diversified stock portfolio will yield less return in the coming years than it did during his lifetime.

In the meeting of the Daily Journal in this year He cited steeper corporate valuations, greater government hostility to the economy and the prospect of higher taxes as three key challenges for investors.

Warren Buffet disagrees with Charlie Munger

Buffett’s right hand reiterated his view on the Berkshire shareholders meeting in May.

“I think value investors will have a harder time now because so many of them are competing for a smaller number of opportunities,” he said. “So my advice to value investors is to get used to earning less.”

Buffett disagreed and at least gave young people a glimmer of hope. He argued that investors can get ahead by taking a long-term view, looking for opportunities off the beaten path and taking advantage of other people “doing stupid things.”

