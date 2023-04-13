Home Business Chart: Euro exchange rate against the dollar has risen sharply
Chart: Euro exchange rate against the dollar has risen sharply

Chart: Euro exchange rate against the dollar has risen sharply

Heavy dollar: The euro has lost value against the US dollar.
The euro has appreciated significantly against the US dollar. So the euro has appreciated and the dollar has depreciated. The euro has risen more than 15 percent against the US currency since its low last summer.

In the summer of 2022, the euro had fallen below par with the US currency for the first time in several years, i.e. it was worth less than one dollar. In the meantime, it dropped to 95 US cents. That was the lowest level since 2002, i.e. for 20 years. Since then, the European currency has risen to more than 1.10 dollars.

This Chart shows the development of currencies over the past three years:

