Chart shows how quickly the Fed has raised interest rates in the US

The US Federal Reserve will be deliberating on raising interest rates this week. The decision is considered open.
The key interest rates in the USA are so high and that is how they have developed. The US Federal Reserve is led by Jerome Powell.
In the fight against inflation in the US, the US Federal Reserve Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rates have been raised nine times in a row since spring 2022. The last rate hike was on March 22, 2023 by 0.25 percentage points. The key interest rate is now in a range of 4.75 to 5.0 percent. The chart in this text shows the course of this record rate hike.

The US Federal Reserve, with its President Jerome Powell, is committed to both price stability and full employment in the USA. In addition to inflation, it must also keep an eye on the effect of rising interest rates on the economy – and after the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank also on the stability of the banking sector.

This chart shows how Fed interest rates have evolved since 2001 and where they are today. It also becomes clear that the Fed has generally taken rather small interest rate steps, so the large steps are currently unusual.

