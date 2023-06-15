Chart: That’s how rapidly the ECB increased its key interest rates

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

This is how interest rates have evolved since 1999.

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt am Main. Picture Alliance

The European Central Bank (ECB) is responsible for monetary policy in the European Monetary Union. 20 countries belong to this euro zone: Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Cyprus – and since 2023 Croatia.

Your seat has the ECB in Frankfurt am Main. Your most important task is the stability of the euro, the European common currency. This applies to the external value, i.e. the exchange rate of the euro to other currencies such as the US dollar, but especially to the internal value, i.e. the stability of prices. The ECB is aiming for an inflation rate of around two percent.

How do the key interest rates of the ECB affect inflation?

The most important instrument of the ECB is interest rate policy. Higher interest rates dampen that Inflation. They make credit more expensive and make investments more difficult. They also make it more attractive for households to save rather than consume. Both effects dampen demand and thus the pressure on prices.

The Governing Council decides on the key interest rates. It includes the six directors of the ECB and the presidents of the 20 national central banks. For Germany, this is Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel. Isabel Schnabel, a German, is also a member of the board of directors.

The key interest rates of the ECB are:

1. The main refinancing rate at which commercial banks can borrow from central banks.

2. The deposit rate at which commercial banks can deposit money with the central bank.

3. The top lending rate at which commercial banks can borrow from central banks until the next business day.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

This is how interest rates have evolved since 1999.

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings