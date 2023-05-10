Chat GPT 4: The AI ​​offers these advantages and it costs

Chat GPT: Artificial intelligence simplifies everyday life. picture alliance

With Chat GPT 4, OpenAI has released a new version of the popular artificial intelligence software. However, compared to the previous model, it costs around 20 euros per month. But it offers some advantages, such as improved speech recognition. But there are also pitfalls. Here you can read all about the pros and cons of the latest GPT version.

You don’t know how to formulate the email to your boss? Are you looking for an impulse for a letter of application? Or maybe just a recipe to create something edible from the leftovers in your fridge? All of that done Chat GPT for you within a few seconds – even if it’s not perfect yet.

Die Artificial intelligence (AI) from the company OpenAI offers help in everyday life and in working life, but it is still prone to errors. OpenAI is therefore always working on new versions that contain more and better features.

How much does Chat GPT 4 cost?

You can currently use two versions, the free Chat GPT 3.5 and the paid Chat GPT 4. The latter and newer versions cost 20 US per month.Dollar (about 18 euros), but a little more than 20 euros are debited with currency conversion and fees. According to the current status, you can only pay by credit card. For both versions you need an account with OpenAI.

Open AI advertises Chat GPT 4 with some advantages over its predecessor. But it is also crucial that the use of GPT 4 is currently limited to 25 messages within three hours.

What are the benefits of Chat GPT 4?

The greatest importance is given to improved speech processing ability. Chat GPT 4 has higher processing power than its previous versions, which means it can better understand and process complex inputs. This should lead to human-like communication and greater precision when answering questions. According to reports, the AI ​​should now also be able to understand humor. Many people are already commenting positively on the improved language skills on social media.

But be careful: OpenAI still warns that even the latest version can still “hallucinate and make mistakes in reasoning”. So you should still always check the facts that the AI ​​throws at you.

Also for users who are familiar with artificial intelligence Deutsch chat, there is a crucial extension. The AI ​​is now much better trained for different languages. This means that questions in German can also be better understood and answered.

The free versions of Chat GPT currently only allow 2000 words to be uploaded. In addition, these are processed quite slowly. GPT 4, on the other hand, can be fed up to 25,000 words and is also able to give longer answers.

Image recognition in planning

Compared to its predecessors, GPT 4 was presumably “fed” with significantly more data. However, exact numbers are not public. GPT 3 was trained with 45 terabytes of data. However, it is assumed that GPT 4 can draw on significantly more data.

However, there is a problem with the data: they are not up-to-date. The level of knowledge of GPT 4 ends in September 2021. For example, you can’t just ask the AI ​​to summarize the day’s news for you or ask if you need an umbrella tomorrow.

Another feature is image recognition. However, it has not yet been activated and will only be activated in the future. When exactly is unclear. But then you will be able to upload pictures in the chat and ask the AI ​​about it. How well the tool will work cannot yet be predicted.