The music industry fears that artificial intelligence will soon produce chart hits – and that it will no longer earn any money. Composers and producers are also inspired by Bob Dylan, Billie Eilish and Herbert Grönemeyer. A ban would be wrong.

Opinion Ban instead of boom? Everyone becomes a Grönemeyer – the AI ​​attack on the music industry is legitimate

Tempo 30 would have seemed insanely bold to the late 19th-century British. A law that was to remain in force in the kingdom for three decades stipulated that automobiles were not allowed to travel more than two miles per hour – that is, 3 km/h instead of 30 km/h.

In Vermont, in the early days of the internal combustion engine, there was even a rule that every car had to be preceded by a man 200 meters away who was supposed to warn horses and other skittish creatures of the approaching noisemaker – with a red flag. Such restrictions did as little to stop the rise of the automobile as they did to prevent the decline of the manufacturers of horse-drawn carriages.

In the conservatism of uninvolved decision-makers, vested rights find an ally in the fight against technical progress and enforce what in English usage is called “Red Flag Laws” after the Vermont model: This pattern runs through modern economic history.

The arguments put forward are sometimes worse and sometimes better, but it is always the case that they slow down the passage of time at best. The joy of progress proves to be too great for third parties: for the users and regularly also for new market participants. In this sense, the lamentations that are now emanating from the music industry are more a sign of hope.

Music created with the help of AI is on the verge of a boom. Newcomers like OpenAI are working on it, corporations are playing along with their own developments like “MusicLM” (Google) and “Jukedeck” (TikTok mother Bytedance).

On request, ChatGPT already delivers verses within seconds that would easily pass as original Grönemeyer. And on sites like Boomy.com suitable music can be created almost as quickly and then accompanied by singing based on your own recorded voice.

All of this works with almost no knowledge of language or music and no sheet music know-how. Everyone becomes a musician or at least a music producer. There can be no doubt that it’s only a matter of time before songs that have what it takes to become a world hit are created, albeit by chance.

Music companies, rightly and understandably, want to see AI-generated plagiarism prevented. But world market leader Universal Musical Group (UMG) demands even more: According to a report in the “Financial Times”, the group would like to ban AI from being trained with copyrighted music.

Human composers would still be allowed to be inspired by Bob Dylan or Billie Eilish at any time, but their machine competitors would not (or only for a lot of money). There’s a name for such a doomed defensive stance: Red Flag.

