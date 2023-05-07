Chat GPT founder demands: AI should be regulated like atomic bombs

Ten years ago, Sam Altman began his ascent in the tech community – now he’s one of its biggest names. Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

OpenAI founder Sam Altman calls for artificial intelligence (AI) to be regulated like nuclear weapons. The European Union is already preparing the “AI Act” to regulate AI and minimize risks. What such regulation could look like remains to be seen.

OpenAI founder, Sam Altman, supports the call for artificial intelligence (AI) regulation. According to a report by “Handelsblatt” Altman wanted control similar to that of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over nuclear weapons.

Altman believes it is partly thanks to the IAEA that the atomic bomb has not been used as a weapon since 1945. A similar institution should be created for AI to ensure that the potential of this technology is not misused for dangerous or military purposes.

Altman’s request came up in a panel discussion during payment processor Stripe’s annual conference in San Francisco. Altman joins a number of privacy advocates who warn of possible misuse.

Concerns about abuse led the European Union to already prepare a law to regulate AI. The draft of the “AI Act” provides for a classification of AI according to the degree of risk and prescribes different monitoring criteria depending on the degree of risk.

It is worth mentioning that the integration of OpenAI technologies into Microsoft products had led to billions of dollars in investments. In view of these developments and the increasing importance of AI, the demand for regulation and control becomes all the more urgent.

Sam Altman also highlighted the upcoming breakthrough in AI development. However, given the accelerated developments in AI, it remains to be seen how exactly such regulation can be implemented.

