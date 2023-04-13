Chat GPT predicts the stock market based on headlines. PhonlamaiPhoto/Getty Images

Florida researchers asked Chat GPT to analyze headline sentiment to predict resulting stock movements. According to the results, the predictions of the AI ​​​​were better than with many conventional models. But Chat GPT still has weaknesses. The researchers advise investors not to rely on AI when making investment decisions.

Chat GPT cannot see into the future, but it already has value for investors looking to predict future movements in the stock market. That comes from one Study published Monday in the Social Science Research Network by two University of Florida finance professors.

The researchers fed the chatbot with over 50,000 headlines about companies dating back to October 2021 and asked it to determine whether the headlines were good, bad, or irrelevant news for the company’s stock prices. Using this sentiment analysis, they calculated a numeric “chat GPT score” and analyzed whether these scores predicted the company’s share price development the next day.

The researchers found a statistically significant positive correlation between these values ​​and the next-day share price development for the companies studied. Higher-scoring companies tended to have better returns than lower-scoring companies.

The study also found that Chat GPT outperformed other “traditional sentiment analysis methods” that also use data from headlines and social media to predict stock movements — although the researchers admit they didn’t test each and every one of those methods in this study.

“In short, our study demonstrates the value of Chat GPT in predicting stock market returns,” the researchers write.

They added, “Our results suggest that incorporating advanced language models into the investment decision-making process can lead to more accurate predictions and improve the performance of quantitative trading strategies.”

When the researchers compared Chat GPT’s performance to traditional methods, they found that these other models had no higher predictive power than Chat GPT-derived sentiment scores.

“Once you’re using ChatGPT, using another measure of sentiment for prediction isn’t helpful,” study author Alejandro Lopez-Lira told Business Insider.

However, investors should not rely solely on Chat GPT

Lopez-Lira said AI tools like Chat GPT could be used in the future to improve stock market efficiency by incorporating news into stock prices more quickly. He also said these tools could replace some investment analysts.

Since the introduction of ChatGPT in November last year users have tested its limits. Lopez-Lira said that investors “should exercise caution and not rely solely on Chat GPT or similar AI models,” in part because there are several areas where AI still needs to improve when predicting stock markets.

“ChatGPT does not have access to current data beyond the September 2021 training point,” he said. This limitation means that the AI ​​model may not be aware of recent market trends, news or developments that could significantly impact stock prices and investment decisions.

Chat GPT is also currently having difficulty handling large texts and number crunching.

“It can’t handle large amounts of numerical data, such as company accounting data,” he said.

Fixing these issues, Lopez-Lira says, could “significantly improve” the chatbot’s predictive capabilities.

“As the field of AI-driven finance continues to expand, the insights gleaned from this research can help guide the development of more accurate, efficient, and accountable models that improve the performance of financial decision-making,” the researchers write in the concluding line of the study .

