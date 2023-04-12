Open AI, the company behind Chat GPT, announced its bug “bounty program” on Tuesday. Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Open AI launched a program on Tuesday that pays people to find bugs in its AI systems. The Bug Bounty Program pays between $200 and $20,000, depending on the size of the bug discovered. OpenAI’s program was developed in cooperation with Bugcrowd, a crowdsourced security platform.

OpenAI invites people to discover “bugs” in its AI tools like Chat GPT and GPT-4 and receive a substantial cash reward for doing so. in one Blog-Post On Tuesday, OpenAI introduced the Bug Bounty Program, which invites people to report vulnerabilities, bugs, or vulnerabilities they find in the company’s systems. The company said it would pay cash rewards ranging from $200 for “minor” discoveries to up to $20,000 for “extraordinary discoveries.”

OpenAI hat created the program because it believes that “transparency and collaboration” are critical to addressing the “vulnerabilities and flaws” inherent in any complex technology.

To manage the submission and rewards process, OpenAI works with Bugcrowd. This is a platform that brings companies together with a large number of security researchers. According to the Page OpenAI on Bugcrowd accepts or rejects new submissions within two hours. The detection of 14 vulnerabilities has already been rewarded (as of Wednesday morning).

No reward if chat GPT becomes abusive

Die Bugcrowd Page also describes a series of problems that are not rewarded. This includes “getting the model to say bad things to you” and “getting the model to write malicious code for you”.

Last month, OpenAI president and co-founder Greg Brockman hinted at the launch of such a program in a tweet.

Democratized red teaming is one reason we deploy these models. Anticipating that over time the stakes will go up a *lot* over time, and having models that are robust to great adversarial pressure will be critical. Also considering starting a bounty program/network of red-teamers! https://t.co/9QfmXQi9iM — Greg Brockman (@gdb) March 16, 2023

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

