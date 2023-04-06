Ashley Couto is the head of branding at a real estate coaching firm. Ashley Couto

I’ve been in marketing for 18 years. Chat GPT has helped me streamline my workflow. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) helps me to write social media posts, solve marketing problems and much more. Here are my five most valuable hacks with examples that I use every day to reduce my workload.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues to bring you even more exciting content. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.



In my 18-year marketing career I have written numerous marketing texts. I started my career writing copy for early e-commerce brands on Myspace, then worked in non-profit fundraising, influencer marketing and now real estate coaching.

Now I’m the Chief Brand Officer for a real estate coaching company. Using AI language modeling tools like Chat GPT, I can quickly get 80 or 90 percent of the way to the finished work. I started using AI tools in 2022 but didn’t find them to be effective in capturing the brand’s voice and tone. Then, in 2023, Chat GPT took the world by storm. I use it for dozens of things every day, but these five hacks have been the most helpful.

I work for an industry disruptive real estate company; most of our advice goes against conventional advice. When I let Chat GPT generate something without an outline, I get posts and emails full of outdated conventional advice. So I ask Chat GPT: “Join me on a social media post/email [Anzahl]-Conversational words like real estate investor Jess Lenouvel using the following outline” and add three or four bullet points. By including our CEO Lenouvel’s name in the prompt, Chat GPT can mimic their tone of voice, cadence, and even use of emojis.

read too I use Chat GPT up to 70 times a day at work – and to get superglue off my fingers

Create variations of the same message

It’s difficult to find new and exciting ways to convey the same message in text. When you’ve worked in the same place for five years, you run out of creative options for ads and content. To create variations on copy I’ve already written, I use this prompt for Chat GPT: “Think like a digital marketer and create four variations of this Facebook ad copy.„

I feed the AI ​​an example because I like having some control over the original message. Chat GPT can struggle to get the tone of our branding right if I don’t give it a clear starting point. When I give the AI ​​a more general prompt, it inevitably composes stiff-sounding text using strategies we would never use.

Checks and changes the tone and reading level of the text

People want easy-to-understand content in their inboxes and on social media. In my opinion, the best marketing copy is at fifth or sixth grade level. That means: short sentences and paragraphs, an entertaining tone and simple language.

Write long storytelling posts by giving the AI ​​a specific structure and outline

Storytelling is the backbone of psychology-based marketing. Our company is positioned as a personal brand, so I need to engage audiences with personal and emotional stories about our CEO and our successful members. But writing long prose can be tedious, so I’ll delegate that task to GPT-4. It can tell stories better than the 3.5 version.

read too A stock trader made eight million dollars in two years – now he’s betting on AI stocks business/ki-aktien-wie-dieser-trader-auf-kunstliche-intelligenz-setzt/”>

Here are two prompts I use:

“Write a 1000-word story in first person at the fifth grade level using the following information,” followed by a list of plot points. “Rewrite a 400-word social media post in the first person like Jess Lenouvel [Thema] using the following action points.”

The more specific you formulate your instructions, the better the result will be.

Builds A/B testing hypotheses to troubleshoot marketing issues

Sometimes, as a marketer, you need to solve a problem but aren’t sure how to test alternatives or what metrics to track to determine which strategy is better. Chat GPT can also help with this. It can comb through specific tests a business wants to run to optimize landing pages, increase sales, or reduce bounce rate, and generate ideas to support your strategy.

Here’s a recent request from me: “I’m running an A/B test to compare signup page A and signup page B to increase the number of applications to our program, and I need help building hypotheses based on that email click-through rate and form completion. Can you give me any recommendations on what to test and how to measure success?”

Based on Chat GPT’s suggestions, we would test:

Adding a button to our emails to increase open rates as opposed to a plain text link.

Vary the language of the button to see which produces a better CTR.

Reducing the number of questions on our application page.

These are just a few of the many ways I use generative AI. I connect with other marketers on Discord servers and Facebook groups for more ideas on how to use Chat GPT. On average, Chat GPT saves me between six and eight hours a week.

Almost every time I’ve asked myself, “I wonder if Chat GPT can do this” or “I wonder how I can get Chat GPT to help me with this,” I’ve found a new way to change my workflow to streamline or optimize.

External content not available

“>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings