As Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at OpenAI, Mira Murati is responsible for Chat GPT, among other things. Before that, she was involved in the development of the Tesla Model X at Tesla and worked at a virtual reality hardware company. She warns of the risks of artificial intelligence, calls for regulations by supervisory authorities and a broad social dialogue.

If you think of the popular chatbot Chat GPT, the name Sam Altman usually comes to mind. Altmann is the CEO of OpenAI and has been in the media spotlight since the hype surrounding Chat GPT.

Less noticed, but no less important, is a woman who also played a key role in the development of the chatbot: Mira Murati, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at OpenAI. Born in Albania, she has made it from mechanical engineering to technical director to the top of OpenAI.

Mira Murati has been with OpenAI for almost five years – in the role of CTO since last May. Even before Mira Murati made Chat GPT a success, she was part of the tech scene in the Bay Area of ​​California. Ten years ago she became Product Manager at car manufacturer Tesla. For the next three years she was involved in the development of the Tesla Model X, as herself their LinkedIn profile can be taken.

She came into contact with artificial intelligence (AI) as early as 2013. Tesla was developing the early versions of its autopilot and AI-enabled robots for its factories at the time, reported “Fast Company„.

Stations at Tesla and a VR manufacturer

After joining Tesla and prior to joining OpenAI, Murati was vice president of manufacturing and engineering for a virtual reality (VR) hardware manufacturer. She doesn’t list any other education on Linkedin other than her bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Dartmouth College, one of the eight elite Ivy League universities in the United States.

Since her start at OpenAI, Mira Murati has overseen the bot Chat GPT and the release of Dall-E, a program that creates stunning images from words as input. Like the chatbot, the application is based on the language model AI GPT-3. After the release of Dall-E 2, Mira Murati emphasized in a TV interview on “The Daily Show“How important user feedback is to protect the programs from abuse. She explained how OpenAI tries to incorporate filters against violence or hatred when training artificial intelligence.

“How can the use of AI be managed so that it is in line with our human values?” she asked in an interview with the magazine “Time“. The influence of these technologies on society is becoming so great that, in addition to supervisory authorities and governments, everyone is asked to help shape this profound change, says Murati.

A tech expert who warns of the risks of her own technology – this is not only unusual in Silicon Valley.