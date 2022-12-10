[The Epoch Times, December 09, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Cai Rong in New York) The artificial intelligence (AI) research laboratory “OpenAI” launched a new generation of chat robot tool ChatGPT at the end of last month, causing a sensation. As OpenAI CEO Sam Altman claimed on Twitter, it reached 1 million users in five days as of December 5. Many people are also discussing how powerful ChatGPT is on social platforms.

While OpenAI admits that their tools don’t always provide accurate answers, many people have reported that they can use ChatGPT to write code, write PR (public relations) copy, and even write answers for school homework, etc.

Some posted their test results on social media. “I asked AI to help me write a letter to Harvard University, expressing my dissatisfaction with the university’s promotion of racial equality while engaging in discrimination in admissions. I just asked for one sentence, and AI immediately wrote me a letter, which is reasonable. It is well-founded, powerful, and even proposes a solution, which surprised me! It expresses my heart properly.” Tao Rui, a former Harvard University laboratory director and political and economic commentator, wrote on Twitter.

He attached a letter in English that the AI ​​helped him draft: “I am writing this letter to express my concern over reported discrimination against Asian applicants in the college admissions process. As a ‘student/alumni/concerned individual ‘, I am deeply troubled by the hypocrisy of promoting racial equality values ​​while engaging in discriminatory practices. Reports say that Harvard uses a ‘personal rating’ system that gives lower scores to Asian-American applicants, effectively limiting their Chances of being admitted. This is unacceptable and goes against the principles of fairness and equality that the University claims. I urge you to take immediate action to address this issue and ensure that all applicants are admitted on the basis of their merits, regardless of their race or ethnicity. I also encourage you to be transparent about the steps you are taking to address this issue so society can hold you accountable.”

Tao Rui said that he just gave an order and did not give other information. After about 5 seconds, the letter was generated.

ChatGPT’s “political stance”

Social media users scrambled to test various application scenarios of ChatGPT chatbots, and found that ChatGPT answered some life questions with high quality, but for some controversial topics, some people observed that ChatGPT seemed to be politically biased.

Artificial intelligence researcher David Rozado conducted a Pew test on ChatGPT. He found that ChatGPT’s political leanings corresponded to establishment liberals — the Pew Research Center’s Political Typology study divides the American public into nine distinct groups, with establishment liberals second only to the far left on the political spectrum The “progressive left,” who in many respects is similar to the progressive left, just doesn’t see the need for radical change.

“The gap between ChatGPT and the wider public is huge. Establishment liberal ideology only accounts for 13% of the American public,” Rozardo tweeted.

Rozardo also gave ChatGPT a political compass test and found it landed in the “Left Liberal” quadrant.

Many Chinese also took a political test on ChatGPT and posted the results on the Twitter platform. @Inty said he asked “why Xi Jinping is a tyrant” three times in a row, and the chatbot’s answer evolved every time, but the content was nothing more than “this is a baseless allegation…” Inty wrote: ” So, who writes the code for robot learning? Who feeds the data? Who provides the database? They are all important.”

Many people commented, “The tone of the answer is more like the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs”, “Are you sure you are not asking Zhao Lijian?” “It seems to be chatting with Little Pink”.

Some people also say that it depends on how to ask AI questions, and if you ask around a corner, the answer will be different. @vandalsgo commented that he ordered the robot to write an article using sensitive words on the Chinese Internet, and at this time the AI ​​wrote an article against the CCP leader, “becoming an anti-thief”.

@MBryant0 suggested testing “June 4 Massacre, Cultural Revolution, Live Organ Harvesting, Falun Gong…” to see if there is any other official answer: “Your statement does not match the facts, half of the people died on June 4, the responsibility lies entirely with the US side.”

The English-language Epoch Times reporter tested “Is the Chinese government harvesting organs from Falun Dafa practitioners?” ChatGPT’s response was similar to the above-mentioned response about the “dictatorship tyrant”, and it was also a denial.

@Richard91278757 believes that artificial intelligence AI cannot be drilled into the horns. “This kind of AI is not intended to provide you with advice. Positioning is essentially an auxiliary search engine.”

@Fz86324928 said that AI is based on training data to generate content, and the training data is to the left, resulting in biased AI.

Tao Rui also said in a later post, “Some people say that AI is a little pink, and AI is a leftist. That’s right! This is a piece of white paper with no value orientation, simply absorbing social information… This also explains why young people The reason why people are getting more and more left. Unless people have faith, they will not know the truth.”

OpenAI explicitly warns that ChatGPT “may occasionally generate harmful instructions or biased content,” and that it “may occasionally generate incorrect information,” including “plausible but incorrect or nonsensical answers.”

In its research release, OpenAI describes how it developed ChatGPT. Basically, the trainer ranks and grades the way an earlier version of this AI answers. That information is then fed back into the system, which adjusts the answers based on the trainer’s preferences—a standard way of training artificial intelligence known as reinforcement learning.

