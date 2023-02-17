Can Google do a good job of ChatGPT-like products?

The conversational AI supported by LaMDA was overturned at the first show, and the company’s stock price evaporated hundreds of billions of dollars in one day. As for the follow-up, it remains to be seen.

Can Chinese startups make ChatGPT?

Baidu, JD.com, and Tencent are gearing up, and the comeback co-founder of Meituan, Wang Huiwen, is also coming to “roll”, but there is still no answer as to who can use the real knife and gun.

Around ChatGPT, what kind of ecological development and entrepreneurship can be done?

The tide has just risen, many people have already left the field, and new entrants are still advancing one after another. It seems that the situation of the new track is still very ambiguous.

It is also in the midst of this hustle and bustle that more and more people have discovered a clear stream: ChatGPT for Google, a plug-in that combines Google search and ChatGPT, the largest plug-in for ChatGPT so far, with users already Breaking one million, and it is a plug-in developed by a Chinese team.

How ChatGPT for Google？

What kind of plugin is ChatGPT for Google?

Simply put, through it, you only need to ask questions in the search box as usual, and the answers given by both the search engine and ChatGPT will appear on the page at the same time, without switching webpages. In a nutshell: Adults don’t make choices, Google and ChatGPT want it at the same time.

The steps are very simple:

After starting the plug-in, open the Google search engine (in fact, Baidu, Bing, DuckDuckGo can also be used), and a small box will appear next to the search box at the same time.

This is the dedicated “answer area” of ChatGPT set by the plugin.

△Take Google search engine as an example

When you enter text in the search box and ask a question to the search engine, the plug-in is also mobilizing ChatGPT to provide an answer from ChatGPT for the same question.

The answer given by ChatGPT will be displayed in the small box synchronously.

△Example, ask “How can I create a blinking animation with CSS”

In addition to the practical value provided, the “Maximum ChatGPT Plug-in” also wins by the overall product experience-the plug-in responds quickly, and the content in the box can be displayed almost simultaneously with the search results on the left, but occasionally it will be delayed by 2 or 3 seconds .

Moreover, this kind of experience is even more advantageous in the current situation that the ChatGPT body is full and needs to queue up to log in. In addition, it has not been found that the ChatGPT congestion situation has an impact on the plug-in effect and speed.

The overall feeling can be called silky smooth.

So the reason why this plug-in can win the hearts of the people is that it solves the pain point at the moment——

It not only satisfies the desire of ChatGPT users, but also takes into account the habits through Google search. And objectively speaking, ChatGPT can only be used for reference at present, and it will talk nonsense on some issues, and it needs to be supported by search engines to be more reliable.

Anyway, once a plug-in is used, the whole process does not need to switch between the search engine and ChatGPT, which saves a lot of trouble. And best of all, this add-on is now available for free, (what more bike).

But we remind you that even for this plugin, you need to register as a ChatGPT user first.

Interestingly, the idea of ​​combining ChatGPT with a search engine, the developer behind this plug-in, may have been as early as Microsoft-OpenAI.

On November 30th last year, ChatGPT was officially unveiled; on December 4th, ChatGPT for Google was released online, and it was open source on the same day.

Soon, the plug-in got a lot of attention on GitHub and Hacker news, and the popularity rose steadily, and it spread quickly.

Such a high level of speed is naturally inseparable from the spiritual identity brought by the birth of open source. Many programmers, engineers and geek groups soon became core users. Of course, the decision to open source also includes concerns and considerations about browser security.

However, although the project is considered to be the first step, the short-lived flash in the pan is not the pursuit of the team behind it.

Qubit learned that ChatGPT for Google will further iterate user growth and product experience while it is hot, and does not rule out the possibility of future commercial operations.

Even so, among the many projects that are currently adding to ChatGPT, ChatGPT for Google is already thriving, regardless of whether it is a giant or a big entrepreneur.

How to make the biggest plugin of ChatGPT?

How did ChatGPT for Google get the name of “the biggest plug-in”?

First of all, it is naturally the confidence given by the huge user group: “Loved by over 1,000,000 users” is placed in the profile of the official Twitter account.

The first thunder of ChatGPT exploded on the flat ground. When the topic became hot, the original developer entered the field decisively. The outside world‘s natural attention to ChatGPT and subsequent fermentation will naturally bring the first batch of user increments.

After two and a half months, compared with existing similar competing products, the existing users are no longer at the same level.

Among the top players of similar plug-ins, the total number of users of Merlin and Jasper in the Google store is not enough to offset the number of users of ChatGPT for Google.

In terms of experience, different people have different opinions.

△ChatGPT for Google user reviews

But compared with competing products, there are two typical cases:

Jasper, which is supported by a commercial company behind the scenes, is quite suspicious of private goods such as advertisements in the answers provided.

ChatGPT Assistant, which has more than 20,000 users, needs to manually select text to trigger the plug-in’s function of asking ChatGPT for answers.

It must be noted that the competition is not only between ChatGPT for Google and similar plugins.

The giants who are crazy about fighting each other may also become opponents who carve up users, such as New Bing, which integrates AI dialogue and real-time search.

At first glance, the concept of ChatGPT for Google is similar to that of Microsoft New Bing, but it is not.

The current product form of New Bing is the integration of search engines and ChatGPT. Although the generated answers will have links to reference materials, they also need to be verified by the user himself.

△New Bing, crazy version

The service brought by the plug-in is more like an “add-on” that accompanies you when searching.

In the recent uproar, one voice expressed it this way:

Sometimes we really don’t want AI to generate answers, all we need is the search results to be displayed there.

Although conversational search is good, in some scenarios, AI-generated answers are a weak demand, while search is a strong demand.

Not to mention the practical sense of operation brought by generative search, which is far from “good enough”:

New Bing is not yet the top match for integrating AI dialogue into real-time search; Bard was ridiculed when he was born, and there is still time to integrate with Google’s engine.

The answers given by the two pioneers are true and false, and it is difficult to distinguish. The ChatGPT integrated into the former is still limited by timeliness.

△Look, it doesn’t know what will happen in the second half of 2022

Their “not good enough” does not mean that plugins like ChatGPT for Google are safe.

The integration of AI dialogue and real-time search is the general trend. What is the further future of such plug-in products?

There is no need to hastily follow the integrated and integrated routes of Google and Microsoft.

A typical idea is to take advantage of the fact that the plug-in can be automatically updated without repeated downloads, and access more dialogue AI trained by large language models.

For example, when you enter a question in the search box, the answer that pops up in the plug-in box can come from ChatGPT, Bard, Wenxin Yiyan and other dialogue AI answers to the question, providing more reference answers for you to choose.

As for one day when Google integrates search and Bard, how much traffic will be taken away from ChatGPT for Google?

It’s very hard to say, let’s wait until Bard is open to the public and have a hands-on experience before we talk about it.

Next, for foreign web page ecology, ChatGPT for Google will enhance the ability to combine plug-ins with various functional web pages.

In other words, what the team wants to do is to give users the ability to summon ChatGPT in various input boxes.

For example, when writing Gmail, you don’t need to switch to the ChatGPT webpage, just enter the requirements in the input box, and the emails with correct format and fluent sentences will be generated in seconds.

Sounds like the gospel of a new generation of migrant workers?

The Chinese team is quite mysterious

Finally a moment of light gossip:

Sharp-eyed friends may have noticed that when talking about the birth story of ChatGPT for Google, the word is “original developer”.

The actual operation and maintenance party behind the Bingo~plugin has already had a wonderful experience of “changing blood”.

The original developer of the plug-in is actually an engineer of Instant App, a geek who produced ChatGPT for Google in his spare time.

From having an idea to writing code, and finally going online, he alone took less than 12 hours.

Going online and breaking one million users is just the beginning.

After the seeds are planted, how to deal with the later maintenance?

After far-reaching consideration, the original developer hit it off with a friend and “entrusted” ChatGPT for Google to a team pulled up by a friend, which is now the team behind it.

Subsequent product upgrades and commercial operations are all handed over to the team, and I have turned into a consultant-like identity to give suggestions on the development direction and possible bugs.

At present, behind ChatGPT for Google is an all-Chinese team, a total of 10 people, all based in China.

After a while, this group of people concentrate on overseas market projects, and they are not unknown people. They have previous successful experience in continuous entrepreneurship.

But at present, he is obsessed with polishing products, and he will not disclose to the public what specific projects he has done, what kind of background and background he has.

(The qubit has been dug three feet into the ground, and the material has not been dug yet, so mysterious. jpg)

If there are students who are well-informed, welcome to leave a message in the background, and it will be delicious if you eat melons together!

Team mailbox:

[email protected]

GitHub：

https://github.com/wong2/chatgpt-google-extension