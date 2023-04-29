ChatGPT back online in Italy, what has changed on the site

ChatGpt turns online

OpenAI, the US company that manages ChatGPT, sent a note to the Guarantor for the protection of personal data in which it illustrates the measures introduced in compliance with the requests of the Authority contained in the provision of last April 11, explaining that he has made it available to users European and non-European users and, in some cases, even non-European users, a series of additional information, to have modified and clarified some points and recognized accessible solutions for users and non-users to exercise their rights. In light of these improvements, OpenAI has made ChatGPT accessible again to Italian users.

According to what was announced by the OpenAI Privacy Guarantor, in particular, it has prepared and published on its website information aimed at all users and non-users, in Europe and in the rest of the world, to illustrate which personal data and with which methods are covered for algorithm training e to remember that anyone has the right to object to such treatment; expanded the information on the processing of data reserved for users of the service, making it now also accessible in the registration mask before a user registers for the service; recognized to all people living in Europe, including non-users, the right to object to the processing of their personal data for the training of algorithms, including through a specific form that can be filled in online and is easily accessible; introduced a welcome screen for the reactivation of ChtaGPT in Italy, with references to the new privacy policy and the methods of processing personal data for algorithm training; has provided for the possibility for the interested parties to have the information deemed incorrect declaring themselves, at present, technically unable to correct the errors; has clarified, in the information reserved for users, that while it will continue to process certain personal data to ensure the correct functioning of the service on the basis of the contract, it will process their personal data for the purpose of training the algorithms, unless they exercise their right to object , on the basis of legitimate interest; has already implemented a form for users in recent days that allows all European users to exercise the right to object to the processing of their personal data and thus being able to exclude conversations and their history from training of its algorithms; has inserted a button on the welcome screen reserved for Italian users already registered to the service through which, in order to re-access the service, they must declare that they are of age or over thirteen and, in this case, that they have parental consent; has inserted the request for the date of birth in the service registration form, providing for a block on registration for users under thirteen and providing, in the hypothesis of users over thirteen but minors, that they must confirm that they have parental consent to use the service.

The opinion of the Authority

The Authority expresses “satisfaction with the measures undertaken” and hopes that “OpenAI, in the coming weeks, will comply with the further requests given to it with the same provision of 11 April with particular reference to the implementation of an age verification system and the planning and implementation of a communication campaign aimed at informing all Italians of what happened and the possibility of opposing the use of personal data for the purpose of training the algorithms”.

The Guarantor recognizes “the steps forward made to combine technological progress with respect for people’s rights” and hopes that “society will continue along this path of adaptation to European data protection legislation”.

The authority it will therefore continue with the preliminary investigation started against OpenAI and in the work that will be carried out by the special task force set up within the Committee that brings together the privacy authorities of the European Union.

