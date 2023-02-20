With the popularity of ChatGPT, more and more companies are participating in the field of artificial intelligence, and the market demand for technical personnel such as natural language processing (NLP) and computer vision recognition (CV) has also increased. The urgent need for talents has directly brought about a rise in wages.

In an interview in early February, Ark Investment CEO Kathy Wood once said that the current investment trend is to find the most professional companies, that is, companies with exclusive data, expertise in the right field, and artificial intelligence knowledge. She also said that those companies that use AI most effectively will benefit, while those that do not embrace it quickly will lose out.

It is worth noting that due to the unique global difficulties in the past three years, technical talents have encountered the embarrassing situation of difficulty in getting a job and layoffs. With the popularity of ChatGPT, the market demand for artificial intelligence talents will be further released, and the corresponding technology There will also be a new period of rising demand for talents, and perhaps the pace will gradually slow down, but the demand prospect is entirely predictable.

