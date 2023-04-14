Siemens wants to break new ground with Microsoft when it comes to using artificial intelligence (AI) in industry: The Munich-based company wants to use an AI that can write the codes for controlling production systems itself – according to both groups, factories are about to do something big.

SSince the release of ChatGPT, speculation has flourished as to which profession will be made redundant first by artificial intelligence (AI). Journalists and lawyers are in the running, as are composers and radiologists. A group of specialists who were previously considered particularly indispensable in companies could now be added to the list of endangered species: the programmers.

Siemens has now informed about a cooperation with the software group Microsoft, which is about the use of artificial intelligence in industrial production processes. One of the solutions that the companies want to present at the Hanover Fair next week is a new type of machine control system, in which computers program themselves, so to speak.

“Siemens and Microsoft are harnessing the collaborative power of generative artificial intelligence to help industrial companies drive innovation and efficiency across the product lifecycle,” the companies announced in a statement on Wednesday.

A concept for automated code creation for programmable logic controllers (PLC) is particularly ambitious. These are small industrial computers that control most of the machines in factories around the world.

In the future, these should be able to be programmed automatically using ChatGPT and other AI services. It is then sufficient to tell the machines, for example in English or German, what they should do, and computers create the corresponding codes independently.

You can’t buy the self-programming machines yet. In Hanover, however, they want to show that the technology works. Artificial intelligence, which is not really surprising, can not only write homework and law papers in the languages ​​of the world, but of course also masters machine language. But will companies still need programmers at all?

At Siemens, the industrial AI solutions are seen as tools to support IT experts. Development teams could “significantly reduce their time and the likelihood of errors” by entering commands in natural language and letting the computer “code” it. This would also enable maintenance teams to identify errors and generate solutions more quickly.

Siemens is already using artificial intelligence in its industrial software products in various areas. One example is what is known as “predictive maintenance”.

Based on various measurement data from production, the AI ​​develops empirical values ​​for how long individual machine parts can last and when damage is likely to occur. In this way, tools can be exchanged before they give up the ghost, thus avoiding unplanned interruptions or quality losses in production.

AI maintenance already on ICE trains

A clear example of AI-supported maintenance in the world of mobility are the doors of ICE trains from Siemens. In these cases, an increased power consumption of the locking mechanisms indicates in advance if a door is about to break, and ideally it can be replaced in good time.

For quality monitoring in industrial production, Siemens is increasingly using optical solutions such as the industrial AI “Computer Vision”. It recognizes minimal product deviations and thus allows production to be adjusted before rejects and failures occur.

If you believe the cooperation partners, the factories are on the verge of a turning point. “The integration of AI into technology platforms will profoundly transform how businesses work and operate,” said Scott Guthrie, Microsoft vice president of cloud and AI.

And Siemens board member Cedrik Neike also ascribes key importance to the development: “Artificial intelligence is developing into one of the most important technologies for digital transformation.”

