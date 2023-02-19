Original title: With ChatGPT detonating a wave of computing power demand, these companies will benefit from this field being pushed into the limelight

With ChatGPT detonating a wave of computing power demand, these companies will benefit from this field being pushed into the limelight

Today, the three major indexes all fell slightly. The Prev Index fell 0.39%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.25%, and the ChiNext Index fell 0.70%.

In terms of sectors, artificial intelligence broke out again, and at the same time, it continued to explore opportunities in new directions. For example, People’s Daily Online and Xinhua Media’s AI content review and artificial intelligence security, today’s strength just happens to resonate with the sector, which is worth noting.

In addition to artificial intelligence, other directions are mainly driven by wheels. The new energy track focuses on new technologies (charging piles, solid-state batteries), floating sea breeze, hydrogen energy and the third chapter of Tesla.

U.S. CPI data about. As the U.S. CPI fell short of expectations, the market believes that the Fed may raise interest rates two more times. For A-shares, the stronger expectation of the Fed’s interest rate hike means that the US dollar index rebounded and assets returned to the United States. Therefore, foreign capital sold a net of 2.1 billion today, and the A-share index fell. Market expectations for a rate cut have cooled.

On the whole, the current market is still worthy of active response, mainly around artificial intelligence to explore opportunities, but since the main rising stage in this direction has passed, there is a risk of differentiation at any time, so we must pay attention to the rhythm of operations.

Today, the concept of ChatGPT broke out again, among which the direction of computing power is the most eye-catching trend. From science and technology, Saiwei Smart, Torsi, etc., to make efforts across the board.

For the follow-up opportunities of ChatGPT, it is still the same sentence:The next step for artificial intelligence should be to focus on the direction of computing power。

Therefore, last Tuesday, another ChatGPT subdivision area worthy of attention was discovered: computing power demand! Co-encapsulated Optics shared in “CPO concept stocks“, Last Thursday, “Another subdivision of ChatGPT worthy of attention was discovered: computing power chips! Focus on these companies” shared in “Computing chip concept stocks“, all performed well.

In addition, today I will continue to share a branch direction opportunity around the computing power direction:data center construction。 As a data hub and application carrier, the data center is the basis for the development of artificial intelligence and plays a key role in computing power deployment and operation and maintenance. In order to support ChatGPT3640PF-days computing power, about 7 to 8 standard data centers need to be invested (taking 500P computing power as an example), and the investment in ChatGPT driving data is about 24 billion yuan. Considering that domestic GPU and internal performance still need to be followed up, a higher IDC (Internet Data Center) investment is required to achieve the same computing power. According to research data, by 2025, to fully meet the growth of China’s data volume, 430 IDC cabinets are needed, and the gap between IDC supply and demand in the future will still be large. The core manufacturers of the IDC industry chain are expected to continue to benefit. Based on the above logic, the “IDC industry chain concept stocks“, as well as reference significance. besides,AI security (network security, data security)、Baidu related concepts:Chuling Information, People’s Daily Online (Classic Chinese Yixin); Baidu Smart Speaker: Zhidu, Fenda Technology, Guoguang Electric; Baidu Unmanned Driving: Gaohong, Luchang Technology; Baidu’s shareholding: Yuxin Technology…all worth it pay attention to. 3. Noteworthy (1) Battery replacement Today, the battery replacement sector has the largest increase, Tonghe Technology rose nearly 18%, Wanma shares daily limit, the news: Recently, the country’s first expressway replacement power station Chengdu-Chongqing Expressway project was officially completed, marking the start of heavy truck replacement for long-distance transportation . See also Supor's performance report: 2021 net profit of 1.944 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.29%_Oriental Fortune Network Heavy trucks mainly refer to heavy trucks.At present, the electrification of heavy trucks has become an important means for the logistics industry to reduce costs and increase efficiency.New energy heavy trucks consume 1.7 kWh of electricity for driving 1 km, equivalent to a cost of 2.3 yuan. Fuel trucks consume 0.5 liters of fuel per kilometer, equivalent to a cost of 4 yuan, and new energy heavy trucks can save 1.7 yuan per kilometer, which is 40% cheaper than fuel. In 2022, the penetration rate of the domestic new energy heavy truck industry is only about 3.8%, and there is a high probability that it will accelerate in 2023. However, there is a shortcoming of electric heavy trucks that is becoming more and more obvious-charging and swapping. This problem has become a constraint and obstruction to the development of new energy heavy trucks. Therefore, there is an urgent need to make up for shortcomings in the field of battery swapping. Battery exchange refers to the centralized storage, centralized charging, and unified distribution of a large number of batteries through centralized charging stations, or the integration of battery charging, deployment, and battery exchange services through a battery exchange station. It usually only takes 3-5 minutes to replace the battery of heavy trucks, saving more than 80% of the time. For the logistics industry where time is life, battery replacement is a rigid need. It is predicted that the sales volume of new energy heavy trucks will reach 250,000 in 2025, and battery replacement will account for 90%, while the current annual sales volume is only 25,000, and battery replacement will account for about 49%. That is to say, in the next three years, the average annual compound growth rate of the domestic heavy-duty truck industry will reach 139%, which is a high-speed growth track worth paying attention to! Based on the above logic, the previously organized “Swap concept stocks“, as well as reference significance. (2) chip Today, the China Semiconductor Association issued a solemn statement regarding the agreement reached by the United States, the Netherlands, and Japan to restrict the export of related chip manufacturing equipment to China. See also Highlight the steady growth and decisive victory over the three-year action of state-owned enterprise reform_ 东方 Fortune.com With the formation of the “chip alliance” between the United States, Japan and the Netherlands, my country’s chip semiconductor industry is facing challenges again, but it will further increase the necessity and urgency of domestic substitution in the domestic chip industry. so,The follow-up core logic of the chip industry chain is domestic substitution。 If starting from the logic of domestic substitution,The core link is semiconductor equipment. Lithographyas the core process of wafer manufacturing, lithography machines account for 1/3 of the entire silicon wafer processing cost, with a market size of about 11.5 billion US dollars, and the current localization is less than 1%. etching machine,Etching is the process of selectively removing unnecessary materials from the surface of silicon wafers. The market size of etching machines is about 12 billion US dollars, and the current localization has reached 23%. thin film deposition equipment,Thin film deposition is the most important way of forming various thin films in chips. Among them, the domestic CVD equipment localization rate is less than 5%, and the PVD equipment localization rate reaches 30%. washing machine,Almost all processes require cleaning to remove particles, organic matter, metal impurities and other pollutants on the surface of silicon wafers. The cleaning machine market space is about 3.5 billion US dollars, and the domestic cleaning machine localization rate reaches 20%. In general, a series of combined punches in the chip field in the United States will force the domestic chip industry to accelerate iteration and self-reliance, and achieve a comprehensive breakthrough. Related semiconductor equipment manufacturers are expected to usher in rapid development. Based on the above logic, the previously organized “Semiconductor equipment concept stocks”、“Advanced Packaging Chiplet Concept Stocks“, as well as reference significance. Return to Sohu to see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

