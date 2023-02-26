chatGPT fire: Graphics cards are not enough to sell NV, AMD is the biggest winner US subsidy chip companies are down

It is undeniable that ChatGPT still has a long way to go. Many industry experts said that whether it is a scientific researcher or an industry person, setting aside the upsurge and hustle and bustle, and concentrating on research and seeking new breakthroughs may be the way to witness the blossoming and fruiting of emerging technologies.

A number of artificial intelligence technical experts admitted that the debugging of the large language model represented by ChatGPT is still in the stage of “manual workshop”, and its basic technical standards and models have not yet formed an industry consensus, and the technical maturity of ChatGPT is still greatly improved space.

Wang Zhongmin, former vice chairman of the National Council for Social Security Fund, said at the Fifth Global Wealth Management Forum that the chip companies in the computer age received the largest amount of subsidies from the U.S. government last year. Unfortunately, when chatGPT came out, the sales and design of these chip companies All the products that came out fell down.

“NVIDIA’s stock turned over quickly because only Nvidia can provide artificial intelligence chips.” “I believe that all chip companies subsidized by the US government, except Nvidia and AMD based on smart chips, can also get rewards, and all other chip companies will get down.” Wang Zhongmin said.