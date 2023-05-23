ChatGPT for the depot: investment strategy via AI

OpenAI was founded in 2015 as a non-profit research and development organization by Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk and technology investor Sam Altman. PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel is also one of the investors. In 2019, a for-profit spin-off was formed to collect outside investment. The software group Microsoft also secured shares in the company that, according to insiders, was valued at 20 billion dollars in the most recent round of financing.

Musk left OpenAI’s board of directors in 2018, but praised ChatGPT as “frighteningly good” on Twitter. However, he later announced that he would block OpenAI’s access to the short message service’s database for the time being. He just found out that OpenAI uses the data to train the AI.