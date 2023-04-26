Home » ChatGPT in the industry is overrated
ChatGPT in the industry is overrated

What role will artificial intelligence play in industrial production?
The AI ​​will help us to become even more productive, to produce higher quality, to be able to better predict when maintenance is due. In the end, however, there will always be a recommendation. I don’t think the AI ​​will make decisions by itself.

Also read: The AI ​​doesn’t roll dice – or does it?

Siemens is working on the AI ​​ChatGPT writing software codes for machine controls in the future on the instructions of specialist staff.
We have already done that. When you type something into ChatGPT, something useful comes out 30 percent of the time. In 70 percent of the cases, the result is useless. This will improve over time. But: Before this software is loaded onto the machine control and becomes productive, there will always be a developer who controls it.

