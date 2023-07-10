ChatGPT instead of interns? Two freelancers report on AI

Ten or fifteen minutes for each task is not much, but added up by the ton they make a difference, comments one self-employed person. picture alliance/dpa | Karl Josef Hildenbrand

Enterprise employees are finding more and more ways that AI tools make their jobs easier.

Employees say they use ChatGPT to write blogs, manage email, and fine-tune contracts.

In some cases, the tool takes over tedious administrative tasks or helps them plan team trips.

CEOs get excited about generative KIand companies are touting tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT to increase productivity — or even to replace workers.

Amid the gloomy forecasts find some workers however, ways to put the potentially job-stealing tools to work for you.

Nick Patrick, owner of music production company Primal Sounds Productions, said he uses the bot to create contracts and make posts for social media. Getting the bot to coordinate legal contracts for clients saves it a tedious administrative task.

“It saves me maybe ten or fifteen minutes on each contract. It’s not a lot, but if I make tons of it, it adds up over time,” says Patrick.

“Writing a contract and filling out the information is a tedious task that takes time for no real reason.”

Although the bot is helpful for social media content, Patrick says he’s found posts can get repetitive.

Patrick also said he used the chatbot to plan trips. “He’s good at finding places we want to eat that are close by or stops on the way there. He can help us coordinate better as a team.”

Another employee, a freelance product marketer who asked for anonymity to protect his business, said ChatGPT has been a “game-changer.” He said he used the chatbot to blog, email, and brainstorm, among other things.

He told Insider in a video interview that the “scary market” meant he was already overworked before he spotted the bot.

“The amount of work required for multiple companies meant I had to spend 12 to 16 hours a day getting things done,” he said. However, when he came across ChatGPT, he found that he could “ask the bot to record a summary document” and then ask it to create concise marketing materials for its customers, such as emails and social media posts.

He said he works with four clients, all requiring about 15 hours of work per week. With ChatGPT he saves about three to four hours per customer. Insider verified Slack channels and email domains to verify the marketer’s customers.

“Obviously ChatGPT isn’t as good as what others can make, but it creates a base for me to build on,” he said. “It saves me at least 60 to 70 percent of my time and a lot of mental anguish.”

Before discovering ChatGPT, the marketer said his workload had reached a point where he was considering hiring an intern, despite the risk that training one would slow him down. “Now ChatGPT is so good I don’t need it anymore,” he added.

