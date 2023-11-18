Home » ChatGPT maker – Open AI fires co-founder and CEO Sam Altman – News
ChatGPT maker – Open AI fires co-founder and CEO Sam Altman

ChatGPT maker – Open AI fires co-founder and CEO Sam Altman

The board of ChatGPT maker Open AI has announced that it has fired its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman. An internal review revealed “that he was not consistently open in his communication with the board,” the company said. “The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue to lead OpenAI,” the statement continued.

The company has appointed Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, as interim CEO, effective immediately.

A spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the alleged lack of candor. The statement said Altman’s behavior hindered the board’s ability to carry out its responsibilities.

Altman helped found OpenAI as a nonprofit research lab in 2015. Last year, he was thrust into the global spotlight as the face of OpenAI after ChatGPT came into the public eye.

Just on Thursday, Altman attended a CEO summit at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in San Francisco, where OpenAI is based.

Altman commented on his departure on X, formerly Twitter. He really enjoyed his time at Open AI. He will soon say what he will do next.

