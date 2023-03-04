ChatGPT is considered the most advanced chatbot in the world to date. picture alliance/dpa/Jiji Press Photo/Morio Taga

Finding a new idea for an innovative and profitable business model usually requires a lot of creativity and ingenuity. This is exactly where the threshold between human thinking and artificial intelligence used to be – but with every new development this border seems to blur more and more.

Recently, the new chatbot ChatGPT from the US company OpenAI caused a stir. The most advanced program of its kind to date impresses with almost human-sounding answers and even passes university exams. But how does the tool fare when it comes to innovative business ideas? We did the test and asked ChatGPT for their top ten startup ideas.

1. A personalized biometric sleep system

The program’s first proposal: A system that would “use various technologies such as sensors, AI, and machine learning to analyze and understand the user’s sleep patterns and needs.” For example, the user’s heart rate, breathing and movement could be monitored and conclusions drawn about sleep needs and comfort.

This would then automatically create an individually adapted sleeping environment “to ensure the best possible sleep quality”. For example, light, temperature and noise level, but also the type of mattress or duvet, could be adjusted, ChatGPT suggests. And: “The personalized, biometric sleep system could also be integrated with other systems such as smart home systems and wearables to ensure seamless integration into the user’s everyday life.”

2. A virtual, AI-based shopping experience

The second startup idea takes place in the virtual world: “An online shopping experience that makes customers feel like they are shopping in a physical store. The platform would offer a personalized, interactive shopping experience, where users would be guided through different shopping environments by a virtual avatar. The products and offers would be selected based on user data and preferences.”

Technologies such as virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR) could be used for this, ChatGPT suggests. For example, customers could browse shelves in a virtual store, select and grab products with their hands, and examine them in a 360-degree view. “In addition, the virtual shopping experience could include a social component where customers can share their virtual shopping experiences with friends and shop together.”

3. A robotic exercise program for the elderly

ChatGPT’s third proposal also uses artificial intelligence: this time it’s about a training program for seniors that uses robotics and AI technologies to help older people with physical activity and movement. “The robots would demonstrate exercises and movements and help to perform them correctly to improve muscle strength and balance.”

The program would be designed specifically to meet the needs of older people. With the help of sensors, movements could be detected and feedback given as to whether the exercises were carried out correctly. “The robots could also help increase the older adults’ motivation by providing positive reinforcement and rewards when they successfully complete their exercises.”

4. An individualized, smart water system for the home

We stay on the subject of optimization with the fourth idea: ChatGPT proposes a water system that uses sensors and algorithms to monitor and automatically adjust the water quality and water consumption of the household in real time. “It would adapt to the individual needs and preferences of the user to ensure an optimal water experience.”

According to the proposal, the system could be integrated into household appliances such as washing machines, dishwashers, shower heads, toilets and faucets. “The smart water system for the household would not only reduce water consumption, but also save money and help protect the environment,” the chatbot continues.

5. An intelligent, personalized language assistant for educational institutions

The fifth suggestion is another AI-powered tool: a language assistant designed to help schools and universities improve teaching and learning. “The assistant would help students and teachers organize their schedules, plan assignments and exams, and track student progress.”

The software could be used, for example, to customize learning processes and, for example, to give students with different learning habits, abilities and interests personalized tasks and recommendations. And: “The language assistant could also improve collaboration between teachers and students by giving them a quick and easy way to communicate with each other and share information.”

6. An offer for sustainable packaging

Idea number six: “A company that specializes in the development and manufacture of sustainable packaging for all kinds of products.” ChatGPT suggests that the packaging could be made of biodegradable, recycled or renewable materials, such as wood or hemp.

The startup must offer a wide range of products and ensure that the entire supply chain meets the highest environmental standards. “These days, more and more consumers value sustainability and environmental protection. Companies that offer sustainable packaging for their products and services can therefore benefit from a growing market.”

7. An online marketplace for local products

The seventh business idea is also in the area of ​​sustainability: “An online platform where local companies and manufacturers can sell their products.” The trend towards sustainable food has increased significantly in recent years, writes ChatGPT, so many customers are looking for opportunities to buy products directly from local manufacturers.

Through the online marketplace, they could find local, high-quality products and have them delivered straight to their homes. “A successful local food and farm products platform could play an important role in supporting local economies, reducing the carbon footprint of food and giving consumers access to fresh, quality and sustainable food.”

8. An app for arranging car pools

ChatGPT also proposes an app that can be used to arrange car pools between drivers and people without a car. In this way, the startup could “help reduce traffic on the roads, reduce environmental pollution and offer consumers a cost-effective and convenient alternative to individual mobility.”

Several factors are important for the success of the ideas, writes the chatbot: The car pools have to be found quickly and easily and the prices have to be transparent. In addition, there must be security precautions, “such as verification of user identity and ratings and feedback from users.”

9. A virtual event platform

As a ninth suggestion, the chatbot names a platform for virtual events, via which live streams of lectures, interactive workshops or virtual exhibitions can be carried out. “Such platforms have grown in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, when many events and conferences have been canceled or switched to virtual formats due to restrictions and safety concerns.”

Virtual events and conferences are likely to play an important role in the future as well, ChatGPT writes, as they offer a cost-effective and flexible alternative to physical events and can reach participants from all over the world. “However, a successful virtual event platform must be able to provide a seamless user experience and provide the ability to customize and personalize the event.”

10. A drone delivery service

Finally, the program proposes setting up a delivery service that uses drones to deliver packages and goods. Take-off and landing would be automated, users could also choose delivery times flexibly and track the status of their order in real time. The delivery should also be faster than with conventional delivery services.

“A successful drone delivery platform could help make parcel delivery more efficient, especially in areas of difficult access or high traffic,” writes ChatGPT. And: CO₂ emissions can be reduced, “because drones have a lower environmental impact than conventional delivery vehicles”.

Conclusion: Would ChatGPT be a successful founder?

When comparing the ten potential business ideas, it is striking that the chatbot focuses primarily on trending topics such as sustainability, self-optimization and – unsurprisingly – artificial intelligence. However, the suggestions are not particularly innovative: many of the ideas already exist on the market in one form or another, such as sustainable packaging or carpooling apps.

Other business ideas such as the drone delivery service or the virtual reality shop have so far failed due to technical implementation or legal hurdles that the bot does not take into account. In the field of smart technologies, however, ChatGPT has at least listed a few ideas that sound promising: For example, the robot-supported training program for seniors or the smart assistant for schools could be a useful addition to cushion the shortage of skilled workers in care and education.

Of course, we also asked the chatbot itself how promising it thought its suggestions were. The answer is vague: “It is difficult to say which of the above ideas promises the most success, as the success of a startup depends on many factors, including the market, competition, execution and ability to create demand. “

However, each of the ideas has the potential to be successful “because they offer innovative solutions to specific needs and challenges. It ultimately depends on the implementation to see which idea actually achieves the greatest success.” In other words: In the end, starting a business is all about human skills such as creativity, risk analysis and foresight.