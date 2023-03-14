Vanessa Cann represents the interests of over 400 startups at the KI Bundesverband. Can any of these grow as big as ChatGPT? Tobias Koch

There is a lot of grumbling in Germany, including about the status of artificial intelligence. Since ChatGPT from the US company OpenAI has dominated the media hype, it seems that Germany has nothing comparable to offer when it comes to AI.

This is not due to basic research, says AI Federal Association head Vanessa Cann. Because with AI research, Europe ranks second worldwide, ahead of the USA and Germany is roughly on par with Great Britain. Only researchers from China publish more papers on the topic.

And they do exist, the German AI unicorns. However, DeepL (2009) or Celonis (2011) were founded comparatively long ago. And up-and-coming startups with new technologies such as Aleph Alpha or the OpenGPT-X project are only known to a few outside the tech bubble.

So how do we also become leaders in products that are not only celebrated in the niche? And who are the startups that could become particularly big? An interview.

Vanessa, Germany is at the fore when it comes to scientific publications on the subject of AI, but where are the products that would then also have to be at the top of the world?

The scientists prefer to stay in research because in the event of a spin-off they would have to share a lot with the research institutes and universities. This makes start-ups less relevant and interesting. And it’s not an exciting case for the VCs because the institutions have a lot of shares in the startups.

How could it be better?

It is not uncommon for professors to set up companies together with their PhDs, but this still happens far too rarely. The comparison with Israel makes it clear that this is also a question of mindset. In Israel, companies are often spun off from universities because they are more practical and motivate students to start a business. In Germany, however, there are also positive examples such as the WHU, where the topic of founding a company is very present through many seminars and further training programs. However, business school students often lack technical know-how.

It’s not enough that WHU students want to found a company. Where do they get the technical expertise for an AI startup from?

For this reason, WHU has developed an exchange program with RWTH Aachen, where many technicians study. However, they often have no sense of what a business model would be behind their research. Therefore, more points of contact with the topic of founding should be created in the highly technical courses or networking programs should be offered.

The fact that there is a big gap between science, practice and those interested in founding a company is nothing new. Why has so little happened in recent years?

What we have managed to do in Germany in recent years is to develop a start-up mindset. This is a big step in the right direction. There are more and more young people in Germany who are leaving university and starting their careers in start-ups. In order to solve the problem in the short term, platforms and marketplaces are needed that bring together those who want to found a company with technicians. In general, the state should motivate the research institutes more to promote and support spin-offs.

It doesn’t sound like we’ll be able to stand up to the US and China in AI products any time soon.

There are AI areas, such as platforms, where the train has already left because a lot has happened in the USA and very little in Germany. But where we are very strong is in the industry sector. One must not forget that German industry is the world market leader in many areas. We rank fourth in gross domestic product, an indicator of our industrial strength. In our negative German attitude we sometimes forget that we also do a lot of things right.

But why is software so difficult for us?

Because we have to be very open-minded when it comes to software. With AI, the course of the project can be very dynamic and you also have to be able to deal flexibly with the results. With software, you can clearly see that the mindset “We build a milestone plan, we build a project plan” does not work. So we need a culture of error in order to be able to try out more.

The KI-Bundesverband has started the LEAM project, which is intended to find out whether and how we can build large AI models, i.e. lighthouse projects, in Germany. The approach to this with initiative, concept paper and feasibility study is reminiscent of the mentality you are currently criticizing.

In addition to the specific demands, the paper is also a call to action. Government and business must finally understand what wave is rolling towards them. However, one is often caught up in the general conditions of the public sector or corporations. But that doesn’t mean it can’t work out.

Your studies came to the conclusion that there is a lack of personnel, infrastructure and data for lighthouse projects. How can this be resolved?

By finally working together with all stakeholders to solve these problems. For example, we have the state-funded project OpenGPT-X, in which we train language models that use the computing infrastructure of the German research center Jülich. But you can see that this is pushing the limits of what is feasible, because you would need a dedicated AI infrastructure in order to be able to successfully train large AI models, and building this would cost up to 400 million euros. The money would have to come from the public sector and established industries, such as DAX companies. We’re in a lot of conversations.

That’s the infrastructure problem. What about the data?

We are well positioned in the area of ​​language. Let’s take DeepL as an example: They used the text data collected from the European institutions and translated it 1:1. That is why DeepL is now much better positioned than Google Translator. So we could get data through these institutions. But here, too, the participation of the economy is required.

What does the industry need?

Most companies want language models, locally trained ones, because they cannot use the international models due to the data being sent abroad. This is exactly why many companies cannot use ChatGPT, for example. Also, ChatGPT lacks language diversity. The AI ​​is good in German, but not very good. And if you take other, smaller European languages, such as Bulgarian or Croatian, then the AI ​​very quickly reaches the limits of what is possible.

Should our AI language models really only focus on European markets?

No, they can of course also be used by the rest of the world. But Europeans place more value on data protection, security, quality and data bias, for example. There are many outstanding AI companies on our doorstep, which often remain very small because they get less financing. However, the quality of the products is often better than that of the international competition.

When we look at ChatGPT, many Germans don’t seem to care that the quality of facts, for example, is only moderate.

It is very easy to manipulate with language, which is why more transparency with OpenAI would be very important. ChatGPT is currently hyped because it is a huge leap forward in the field of AI and is the first point of contact with AI for many people. But that makes our work easier because people now have a better understanding of what AI is. ChatGPT hasn’t changed the breadth of our work yet, but I’m excited to see how the next version of GPT will continue.

So how do we manage to get hold of ChatGPT?

In the area of ​​language models, we achieve this with transparency and quality, among other things. But there are not only language models and not only one way to build them. We’re still a long way from the point where we’ve exhausted all possibilities. Many other models will also come from the USA and China. And hopefully also from Europe.

But what do German AI startups like Aleph Alpha bring, which score in terms of transparency and quality, but are still only known to a small circle?

Aleph Alpha is a very positive example, but many German companies are currently still working in the background and are not very good at shouting to the world how great they are. It’s a marketing problem.

Who are the German AI startups that are at the forefront right now?

As a network of 400 companies, it is of course difficult for me to pick out the best.

To put it another way: which are the most valuable?

There are three unicorns in the AI ​​space: DeepL, Scoutbee, and Celonis. In addition, in the field of robotics, for example, Micropsi Industry and Wandelbots are very exciting. This allows laypersons to train robot arms. In the industrial sector, I find it exciting how more companies are using the models that already exist, such as OpenAI’s GPT3, and building on top of them. An example is Fyrfeed, who create content for Linkedin or blogs.

So German companies should rely on US software after all?

Of course, I wish that this would be different in the future and that we would build our own infrastructure. But at the moment the trend is clearly going in the direction of the existing models becoming the basis for our AI.

Many of the companies you mentioned were founded 5 or 10 years ago. That’s pretty old by startup standards in this new market. Who do you think would be the next Unicorn candidate?

Aleph Alpha is very popular with me – if they really manage to train models.

Vanessa, thanks for the interview!