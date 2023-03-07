Cutro massacre, Schlein’s lunge at Piantedosi: “We do not have legal and safe ways for those fleeing wars to enter Europe”

Dai migrants to the words of the Minister of the Interior Plantedfrom the “new” democratic party to future ambitions: Elly Schleinhost a What’s the weather like and Fabio Faziodid his TV debut as secretariat of the Pd, outlining the guidelines of the dem, as well as underlining the political distance from the new “inhuman” declarations of the owner of the Keep them in mind.

“We have to change faces, the method and the vision of this Democratic party. And if so many people have returned to vote and have made this choice, it is because the expectation is finally to have a humble party that listens and is useful to the community,” said Schlein.

While on the issue of migrants the new secretariat of the Democratic Party remarked that “this is a government obsessed with the issue of immigration which has not seen the emigration of so many young people with low wages and precarious contracts who make the choice to go to another country to build a dignified future”. Planted“perhaps the Minister, before saying inhuman things, should ask himself the him that we have no safe and legal avenues for entry into Europa for those fleeing war, discrimination and torture and have the right to ask international protection in our countries.”

