Cheap artifact!New iPad mini exposure: Apple increases quantity without price increase, still plotting folding screen surprise

For Apple, although the tablet market is getting worse and worse, they have no intention of giving up on the iPad mini, and are still preparing for an updated tablet.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is developing a new iPad mini whose main selling point is a better processor. Shipments could start as early as the 2023 holiday season, but it could also be delayed until early 2024.

The existing iPad mini launches on September 24, 2021. It is equipped with an A15 Bionic processor, 4GB of memory, 64GB or 256GB of storage, and is priced at $499, while the new product is expected to carry the A16, and the price is expected to remain the same.

As for the foldable iPad, Guo Minghao said that Apple is preparing, but it is not clear when it will be launched.

Many industry insiders said that Apple will launch a foldable iPad before the foldable iPhone. A foldable iPhone “would be a super high stakes for Apple”. Part of the reason may be that Apple has priced it as “incredibly expensive” and also needs to avoid affecting existing iPhone sales.

The current timetable shows that the foldable iPhone will be released in 2023, with 2024 being the most likely.

