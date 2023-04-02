Home Business Cheap e-cars 2023: The 4 leasing deals you need to know
Cheap e-cars 2023: The 4 leasing deals you need to know

PR/Business Insider

The fact is: E-cars are still more expensive than comparable combustion engines. Luckily there is now one Variety of models available – also from lower price segments. As a result, interested parties no longer have to plunder their account first if they want to switch to an electric car.

Price: How much do e-cars cost?

While e-cars were still a luxury a few years ago, today they have also become more affordable for a broader mass. Most electric cars still cost at least 30,000.00 euros. But there are also some smaller and less well-equipped modelsdie cost between 15,000.00 and 25,000.00 euros. With these inexpensive entry-level electric cars, manufacturers have democratized access to the electric car market and made it much easier to switch.

Inexpensive e-cars: These models are particularly affordable

include small car again Elaris Piothe Elaris Dyo or the Smart for Two to the cheapest e-cars available in 2023. There are also electric cars from manufacturers who are also known for cheap combustion engines. An example of this is the Dacia Spring Essential. Eventually, some settle Electric versions of cult cars like that Smart for Two or the Fiat 500 at the lower end of the price spectrum.

The cheapest leasing offers for electric cars

forms of financing such as Leasing help, Making electric cars more affordable. In contrast to the purchase, the initial purchase must no credit recorded and less equity be used. In addition, leasing offers due to its fixed terms a high planning security. In addition, this form of financing creates hardly any risks for lessees. So, among other things, they don’t have to worry about things like residual value or resale make.

You want switch to an electric car, but don’t want to spend a fortune on it? No problem! We have it for you in our leasing calculator the cheapest leasing offers for electric cars sought. On the one hand, you benefit from low list prices and, on the other hand, from the many advantages of leasing. Which cheap e-cars can you now secure at the best price?

Lease the Elaris Pio cheaply: The most important information at a glance

Duration: 24 Fun
Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year
Monthly Rate: 135,72 Euro
special payment: 4500.00 euros for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded)
Deployment Fee: 890,00 Euro
list price: 13.830,00 Euro
Leasingfaktor: 0,98
Total cost factor: 1.25 (2.61 including BAFA)
Transmission: Automatic
Perfomance: 49 PS (36 Kilowatts)
Top speed: up to 102 km/h
Range: circa 255 Kilometer
Power Consumption: 14.8 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers (combined)
CO2 emissions: 0 grams per kilometer (combined)
Furnishing: Multifunction steering wheel, reversing camera and more
Color: freely selectable from four color options
Delivery time: about two months

Lease the Elaris Dyo cheap: The most important information at a glance

Duration: 24 Fun
Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year
Monthly Rate: 144,49 Euro
special payment: 4500.00 euros for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded)
Deployment Fee: 890,00 Euro
list price: 16.830,00 Euro
Leasingfaktor: 0,86
Total cost factor: 1.08 (2.19 including BAFA)
Transmission: Automatic
Perfomance: 48 PS (35 Kilowatts)
Top speed: up to 110 km/h
Range: circa 300 Kilometer
Power Consumption: 11.9 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers (combined)
CO2 emissions: 0 grams per kilometer (combined)
Furnishing: Air conditioning, anti-theft alarm, tire pressure monitoring system, reversing camera and more
Color: White
Delivery time: about three months

Lease the Dacia Spring Essential cheap: The most important information at a glance

Duration: 60 Fun
Mileage: 5000 kilometers a year
Monthly Rate: 154,00 Euro
special payment: 4500.00 euros for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded)
Deployment Fee: 1179.00 euros (including registration)
list price: 22.750,00 Euro
Leasingfaktor: 0,68
Total cost factor: 0.79 (1.09 including BAFA)
Transmission: Automatic
Perfomance: 45 PS (33 Kilowatts)
Top speed: up to 125 km/h
Range: circa 230 Kilometer
Power Consumption: 13.09 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers (combined)
CO2 emissions: 0 grams per kilometer (combined)
Furnishing: Air conditioning, trip computer, cruise control and more
Color: White
Delivery time: about six months

Lease the Fiat 500 Action cheaply: The most important information at a glance

Duration: 24 Fun
Mileage: 5000 kilometers a year
Monthly Rate: 168,00 Euro
special payment: 4500.00 euros for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded)
Deployment Fee: 990,00 Euro
list price: 28.290,00 Euro
Leasingfaktor: 0,59
Total cost factor: 0.74 (1.40 including BAFA)
Transmission: Automatic
Perfomance: 95 PS (70 Kilowatts)
Top speed: up to 135 km/h
Range: circa 190 Kilometer
Power Consumption: 13.0 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers (combined)
CO2 emissions: 0 grams per kilometer (combined)
Furnishing: Multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen, air conditioning, trip computer, keyless central locking, automatic start/stop, tire pressure monitoring system and more
Color: Green
Delivery time: immediately available

Inexpensive e-cars: Secure subsidies

promotions like that BAFA environmental bonus of the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA) also make e-cars more affordable. So will the purchase of electric cars with generously subsidized. And the best is: Leasing vehicles also qualify for this bonus. With most dealers you have to pay for this promotion in advance kick, but you can then reimbursed directly by BAFA permit. The necessary application, which you have to fill out yourself, can be found here: Submit a BAFA individual application.

Find leasing deals

There was no suitable electric car in this list? In our Leasing-Rechner you can search for offers yourself. Simply set the filters according to your preferences and scroll through the results. The deals will automatically listed so that you see the best offers first – but these do not necessarily have to be the cheapest offers. To the Contracts with the lowest rates first to see you have to be in the field SORT BYrate upd” choose.

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

