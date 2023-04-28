Home » Cheap money – curse or blessing for the renewal of the economy?
Cheap money – curse or blessing for the renewal of the economy?

Episode 236

Central banks around the world are raising interest rates. If money becomes more expensive and with it financing, this may harm start-ups or make them more resilient and imaginative. The two business journalists Dietmar Deffner and Holger Zschäpitz argue about this. This special episode was recorded live in front of an audience at the WELT Transformation Summit.

