Cheap train tickets: With these simple tips you can save up to 60€

If you want to travel cheaply by train, you should book early. This shows an analysis of theFrankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper”.

According to this, the prices for train tickets double or triple the closer the booking date is to the day of departure.

But you can also save if you leave before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

Summer time is travel time! And the train is a good option for getting to beautiful vacation spots quickly and in a climate-friendly way. However, train travel can be very expensive, which makes spontaneous bookings difficult for many people. However, there are some methods that you can use to buy your train tickets up to 60 euros cheaper. An analysis of the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper“ (F.A.S.).

The “FAS” examined how the prices for popular long-distance routes of a special ICE or IC changed depending on the time in advance when booking. The “FAS” checked the ticket prices two months, one month, two weeks, one week and one day in advance. The cost of traveling on the same day was also taken into account.

For the price comparison, the “FAS” chose the low-traffic Wednesday at lunchtime and the Friday afternoon, which is very popular with holidaymakers, as the travel time. In the analysis, the “FAS” concentrated on the Cologne-Berlin, Berlin-Hamburg, Berlin-Munich, Frankfurt-Berlin and Frankfurt-Strasbourg routes.

This is how you can save money when booking train travel

According to the analysis, it is worthwhile for travelers to book early. The closer the departure date gets, the more expensive the tickets become. According to the study, prices have at least doubled, in some cases even tripled, during the analysis period. You don’t necessarily have to book your trip two months in advance. Even if you book just a week before departure, you can save up to 50 euros, according to the report.

But there are also other ways to get cheaper train tickets. Those who are flexible in their choice of train and travel day also benefit from large price reductions. When booking trains that depart just ten minutes later, travelers can save up to 60 euros by booking long in advance, the analysis shows. If you switch to low-traffic days and off-peak times, you will also travel cheaper. So avoid the weekend and book your rides preferably Monday to Friday before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. In addition, direct trains are sometimes even cheaper than connections with changes – at least if you don’t book at short notice. According to the analysis, you save the most if you book a saver fare early and use the Bahncard at the same time.

