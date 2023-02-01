Cheaper than SSD and undead!Net loss of 440 million U.S. dollars, Western Digital supports mechanical hard drives: 900 million U.S. dollars will be collected from Kioxia

There are still many advantages to mechanical hard drives. Although the market share is constantly being robbed by SSDs, there are still many manufacturers who support them. After all, they are cheap, hard to write, and have a large storage capacity.

Today, Western Digital released its financial report for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Q2 revenue was US$3.107 billion, which was better than market expectations of US$2.988 billion, compared with US$4.833 billion in the same period last year, a year-on-year decrease of 36%; The same period last year was US$564 million, and the market expected a loss of US$136 million.

The basic loss per share was $1.40, compared with $1.81 in the same period last year; the diluted loss per share was $1.40, compared with $1.79 in the same period last year, and the market expected a loss of $0.389. Non-GAAP loss per share was $0.42, compared to earnings of $2.30 in the year-ago quarter.

Gross profit margin was 17.0%, compared with 32.8% in the same period of last year, a year-on-year decrease of 15.8 percentage points. Operating loss was $321 million, compared with a profit of $727 million a year earlier.

However, they are not pessimistic. On the contrary, while continuing to do a good job in HDD, they must also adopt mergers and acquisitions. The official has announced that they will receive a US$900 million investment led by Apollo Global Management, which will be obtained during the difficult period when the storage industry may face further integration Financial support.

Tuesday’s investment is a precursor to a merger between Western Digital and Japan’s Kioxia, the sources said. The merger negotiations are still active. Western Digital’s hard drive business is expected to remain independent, though details could still change.

So far, there are only a handful of manufacturers in the field of flash memory and computer storage after multiple rounds of mergers and acquisitions. Samsung, one of the world‘s largest electronics and semiconductor manufacturers, dominates this market.