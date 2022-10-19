Although the turbulence that has characterized the context of recent months continues, with a market trend that has led to a slowdown for the entire sector, the quarterly report of CheBanca! it closes with a growth in qualified assets, revenues and profits.

In detail, assets (AUM / AUA) increased on an annual basis by 2.7% and by 1.6% on a quarterly basis to 17 billion euros with net inflows in the quarter of 700 million (+ 8% year on year and + 19% quarter on quarter).

Furthermore, the growth in qualified assets offsets the slight drop in deposits (17bn -0.9% y / y; -2.6% qoq). And loans increased by 3% year-on-year to 11.4 billion.

Again, revenues rose 5% yoy to 100m with commissions up to 41m by 18% in the same period. And the net profit was 17 million (+ 15% y / y; + 15% qoq).

The investments in the distribution network and in the mobile channel, the strengthening of the brand identity and the expansion of the offer for customers continue, according to a note from the institute.

The distribution network is also continuously strengthening (1,033 professionals, +62 on an annual basis and 208 points of sale, +4 again on an annual basis) and is confirmed at the best levels of the market for productivity with 512 premier managers (+5 in the quarter; + 17 year yes year), with NNM in the quarter AUM / AUA for 0.4 billion euros. 521 financial advisors (+5 in the quarter; +45 y / y), with NNM in the quarter AUM / AUA for 0.3 billion and 106 CheBanca! and 102 offices of Financial Advisors (+4 year over year).