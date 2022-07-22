Home Business CheBanca !, first half 2022 in positive: masses, deposits and revenues grow
CheBanca !, first half 2022 in positive: masses, deposits and revenues grow

CheBanca !, first half 2022 in positive: masses, deposits and revenues grow

A positive first half of 2022 despite the difficult context. This is what emerges from the approval of the CheBanca! Balance sheet as at 30 June, which saw total assets rise to 33.9 billion (+ 4.2% y / y), net inflows to 2.8 billion (+8 , 5% y / y), revenues at 393m (+ 10%) and net profit at 62m (+ 26%). To communicate it with a note is the same company.

Despite the turbulence that has characterized the market in recent months, CheBanca! closed the year with excellent commercial results and significant growth in assets, revenues and net profit, confirming the effectiveness and resilience of the business model.

