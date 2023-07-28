Checco Zalone, a permanent job was better: his company at a loss in 2022

In Quo Vado, a successful 2016 film, Checco Zalone plays a civil servant who has wanted a permanent job since he was a child. A dream that he will realize as an adult

Checco Zalone is preparing for the new theatrical season “Amore + Iva” which will be broadcast on Mediaset, but in the meantime he is licking his wounds…

Is called “Amore + Iva” the theatrical show by Checco Zalone (pseudonym of Luca Pasquale Medici) which thanks to the new schedules announced by Pier Silvio Berlusconi, managing director of Mediaset, will be broadcast on Canale 5 next autumn.

The show is produced by Rainbow Three headed by Lucio Presta (one of the best-known agents in the Italian entertainment world) and from Mzl owned by Zalone himself who holds 95% while the remaining 5% belongs to his mother Antonietta.

But the company, based in Bari (hometown of the showman), which has just filed the 2022 budget does not present brilliant numbers: the exercise has in fact closed at a loss of over 95 thousand euros compared to the profit of 130 thousand euros in 2021.

It must be said that Mzl it has assets of almost 6 million made up of liquidity which fell year on year from 730 thousand to 383 thousand euros e various financial investments for 4.8 million. In the face of a shareholders’ equity of 5.9 million includes debts of only 38 thousand euros.

The drop in profit comes from fall in profits which fell year on year from 400,000 to 162,000 euros. The comedian also holds other stakes including 50% of Officina 5.1 which in 2021 scored a profit of only 85 euros against revenues of 264 thousand euros.

