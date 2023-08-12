Check-in regional tickets, Trenitalia: “They won’t be just digital”

Trenitalia changes the rules on regional tickets

The news of Trenitalia spark the controversy. Starting from 5 August, in fact, i regional train tickets issued by any channel require a check-in to be carried out from a smartphone on the day of the trip; otherwise they are not considered valid.

Once you run the check-inon the e-mail box connected to the ticket or on the app, for those who use it, the QRcode which must be shown by device on the train. Following the announcement of this news regarding tickets, many have highlighted how this choice to digitize the process could put elderly people, not used to using smartphones, and foreigners in serious difficulty.

But with a note sent to Affaritaliani.it, Trenitalia sets the record straight by reassuring less experienced travellers: “For those who don’t have a smartphone, or don’t want to use it, the regional tickets will continue to be sold at ticket offices, ticket machines, land-based points of sale (60,000) and in 1,380 agencies which, in addition to the web, use the same IT system as the Trenitalia ticket offices. These agencies were also given the possibility, until 30 September, to still sell the “old” electronic ticket (BER), to better ferry the user towards the new ticket. With respect to the topic highlighted, it should also be noted that the sales channel of regional agencies is the most marginal channel and that all travel agencies have the option of sending a text message and/or e-mail to the customer with directions and links to check in”.

