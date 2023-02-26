Health, Botox or Botox, the dream of youth for many women

Botulinum toxin or botox in Spanish has been making women of all ages dream of staying young for twenty years since it was approved. Between balanced use and immoderate excesses, botulinum toxin has certainly caused a revolution in aesthetic medicine. Useful product to relax and prevent expression lines. The neuromodulator was so successful that it got, like Rimmel or Coca Cola, the name of the product sold. In many countries, Botox is a product sought after by millions of women who are looking for something non-invasive to slow down the signs of seniority. The product not only smoothes wrinkles on the forehead and eyes, but helps restore radiance to the face and elasticity to the skin. It is also of great help in treating acne and scars.

Salute, the new botulinum molecules close to the market

For years three brands: Merz Pharma, Allergan and Galderma. Now, however, three young botulinum toxins are beginning to enter the market with greater efficacy, safety and duration. Letybo (Letybotulintoxin A) has been presented for now in Spain during the II and V Ibero-American Congress of the Portuguese Society of Aesthetic Medicine and is already on the market. Korean, produced by the Croma-Pharma laboratory and approved in 26 countries. The two most important advantages: suitable for patients up to 75 years of age and with an effect between four and six months. Alluzience is the new option proposed by Galderma. Without human albumin or preservatives or lactose or proteins of animal origin, asuitable for people allergic or intolerant to eggs or lactose and also for vegans. Duration up to six months.

Health, long life, and some extra pain from infiltration

Finally, Daxxify (Daxinotulintocin A), already approved in America, should soon arrive in Europe. Its Revance Therapeutics technology has been approved by the FDA. This product allows you to avoid the use of human albumin protein or any other animal products. This peptide lasts for six to seven months, according to the manufacturer. Among the critical points of the new botox is the greater pain perceived during the infiltration. But for a little more youth you can make some small sacrifices. THEIn any case, the two fundamental rules always apply: trust in the hands of professional doctors and use lots and lots of balance, because Botox helps but doesn’t work miracles.

Subscribe to the newsletter

