Home » Chef Mehmet Nane on delays and flights to Russia
Business

Chef Mehmet Nane on delays and flights to Russia

by admin
Chef Mehmet Nane on delays and flights to Russia

How much of that do you owe to the war in Ukraine? Because of the subsequent sanctions against Russia, Turkey is one of the few countries where Russians can still go on vacation.
Whoever says that doesn’t know how it really is. We and the entire tourism industry in our country have suffered huge losses. Before the sanctions, around nine million holidaymakers from Russia came to Turkey every year. Now it’s around four million. And of the three million customers from Ukraine, practically none come anymore. Despite our losses, we are complying with the sanctions. But my impression is that some European countries are still sourcing oil, gas and raw materials from Russia, ostensibly for humanitarian reasons. I can not comprehend that.

See also  Fini and the Montecarlo house: confession: "It belonged to the Tullianis, I didn't know it"

You may also like

“Regionally different wages would only be logical”

FdI: “The Mes does not accompany growth. Postponement...

Weight loss injection Wegovy: This is how Novo...

Casaleggio, turning point in the “empire” of the...

High-quality development research trip｜Smart supervision project service “sweeping...

The failed coup and Putin’s future

Togg against Tesla: That could stop the e-cars...

Rome, close to a case Tramontano bis: stabs...

“Cryptocurrencies, not living up to their promises”

16 stocks that are the best in their...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy