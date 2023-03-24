Home Business Chef Perbellini leaves the board of directors of Trussardi’s “restaurant”.
Trussardi, the two-starred chef Perbellini leaves the Pontaccio board

Perbellini leaves the board of directors of the “restaurant” of Trussardi. The two-star Veronese chef, number one in the kitchen of the Trussardi restaurant next to the Scala in Milan, has resigned from the board of directors of the Pontacciothe Srl of the fashion house dedicated to catering.

The news comes shortly after the fashion group’s rumors of a serious financial crisis (there is talk of a debt of over 50 million). How writes the Couriermany wonder if the fine dining restaurant on the first floor and the café with bistro on the ground floor, recently opened after a long and demanding renovation inside Trussardi Palaceare they already at risk of closing due to the financial vicissitudes of the fashion house?

It is the chef himself who gives an explanation Perbellini. “I resigned as a due act,” she says. “Since the managing director of the PontaccioI didn’t have power of signature to be able to pay wages of employees. The resignation was a technical necessity”.

They explain in other words from the entourage of Perbellini: “Today they appointed sole administrator of Trussardi Angelo Rodolfiin charge of corporate restructuring. With the chef’s resignation, there is now Rodolfi also driving the Pontaccio. In this way, the management of the restaurant can go on as before”.

After all, continue Giancarlo Perbellini, his will is to continue with the Milanese business. “At the moment there is no desire to leave nor is the restaurant about to close,” he explains. It’s not easy but we have invested in Milan and I want to stay here. We have nothing to do with corporate dynamics, I continue to follow the restaurant kitchen and work as a chef. We are here today.” What is certain is that when the sale operation is completed — there are currently three companies interested in taking over Trussardi — there are many open scenarios.

